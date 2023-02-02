Thursday, Feb. 9: CJF J-Talks Live explores the art of the viral news explainer

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Ros Atkins, dubbed the BBC's "Explainer-in-Chief," makes art of impartial fact in his viral video news explainers viewed the world over. Atkins' critically acclaimed, fact-packed news videos, shared widely across social media and the BBC's many platforms, represent a compelling, trustworthy new form of storytelling for the digital age.

At the next Canadian Journalism Foundation's (CJF) popular J-Talks Live free webcast on Thursday, February 9, at 12 p.m. ET, Ros Atkins, News Analysis Editor of BBC News joins award-winning journalist Andrew Chang to discuss the art of the viral news explainer.

"Digital content is a growing area of focus for news leaders, allowing them to reach and connect with viewers and have an immediate impact. The viral success of Ros Atkins' news explainers show how impartial, fact-based journalism meets an important public information need," says Natalie Turvey, CJF Executive Director and President. "Brief, engaging, fact-based explanatory videos help audiences understand complex issues, which is increasingly important in a sometimes overwhelming information landscape."

The virtual discussion on February 9 at 12:00 p.m. ET features Ros Atkins, Analysis Editor of BBC News. and creator and presenter of both Outside Source on BBC World News and the "Ros Atkins on … " video explainer series, in conversation with Andrew Chang host of About That, with Andrew Chang , on CBC Gem's News Explore.

The News Explainer, Explained

DATE: Thursday, February 9, at 12:00 p.m. ET

