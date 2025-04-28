SINGAPORE, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, is proud to announce the successful raise of its $150 million Series D, the largest in its history, at a substantial valuation increase over its last round. Amid one of the most challenging capital markets environments of recent times, this milestone was achieved in record time.

Thunes proudly welcomes Apis Partners and Vitruvian Partners, two leading private equity firms, both globally recognized for their deep expertise in financial services and emerging markets.

Now profitable and maintaining strong growth momentum, Thunes plans to leverage this capital to supercharge its expansion in the United States, supported by the recent acquisition of licenses across 50 U.S. States, subject to regulatory approval.

These funds will further strengthen Thunes' Direct Global Network, which today spans 130+ countries, 80+ currencies and 550+ direct integrations, enabling real-time payments across complex and exotic markets. As cross-border payments swell towards a $150 trillion market opportunity, Thunes stands well positioned to continue to capture a growing share.

Through cutting-edge technology, industry-leading compliance standards, and a seamless customer experience, Thunes continues to make diverse payment systems, including traditional, digital, and emerging currencies, interoperable. With a vision to include the "next billion end users" in emerging markets, Thunes aims to be the go-to solution for fast, secure, and cost-effective cross-border payments, connecting billions of wallets and thousands of partners worldwide.

Floris de Kort, CEO of Thunes, stated, "Thunes' latest funding round is a clear validation of our strategy and our commitment to sustainable growth. Our performance, marked by a Revenue run-rate of $150 million and positive EBITDA, demonstrates our ability to balance rapid expansion with financial prudence, even in a tumultuous market. This new capital enables us to extend our Direct Global Network, including in the United States, drive technological innovation, from Artificial Intelligence to digital asset ecosystem interoperability, and deliver superior value to the Members of our proprietary Network. In a challenging funding environment, our progress and resilience set a new industry standard."

Matteo Stefanel, Managing Partner & Co-Founder at Apis Partners, commented, "Thunes has revolutionized global cross-border payments by seamlessly integrating robust technology with a disciplined financial strategy that inspires confidence. The company's impressive growth record and positive EBITDA performance, even in these unprecedented times, clearly underpin the trust of its Members and their ability to scale effectively. We have been closely monitoring Thunes' remarkable journey and are consistently impressed by the team's innovative approach, operational rigor, and strategic foresight. Thunes' pursuit of excellence redefines industry standards and sets a high bar for reliability and performance in global payments. Lastly, we are especially proud of the work Thunes is doing in accelerating access to affordable financial services across the next billion users in emerging markets, and for Apis to play a small part in continuing this journey."

Tassilo Arnhold, Partner at Vitruvian Partners, said: "We are proud to partner with the visionary team at Thunes as they build a transformative platform that effectively bridges traditional banking, mobile wallets, and digital assets into one unified solution. At Vitruvian Partners, we value strategic vision, resilience, and commitment to innovation, all of which Thunes exemplifies in every aspect of its operations. They consistently demonstrate the ability to navigate complex market conditions while setting new standards for efficiency and transparency. We are delighted to support Thunes in their mission to continuously set and exceed industry benchmarks, thereby redefining the future of global cross-border payments."

Thunes' series D fundraising underscores its financial strength and operational excellence. The company is now set to redefine the standards of global cross-border payments, forging new pathways for growth and innovation in a rapidly evolving fintech landscape.

Proton Partners served as financial advisors on this transaction.

