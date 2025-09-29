Thunes Empowers Banks to Deliver Faster Cross-border Payments to Bank Accounts via Existing Swift Connectivity

SINGAPORE and LONDON, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Thunes , the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, is transforming the cross-border payment experience by offering its Pay-to-Banks solution to financial institutions through their Swift connectivity. The new solution enables the 11,000 banks within the Swift network to connect to Thunes' Direct Global Network with no additional integration required, providing faster business and consumer payouts to 4 billion bank accounts.

Banks can now leverage their existing Swift connectivity to send business and consumer payments via the Thunes Network globally, ensuring fast bank account transfers in over 130 countries, meeting demand for real-time payments and enhancing the customer experience.

Alongside the launch, Thunes has expanded its Pay-to-Wallets solution for financial institutions to send global business payments via their existing Swift connectivity. This comes during a period of major growth for the global B2B payments market, which accounted for $150 trillion in 2024. The expansion builds on Thunes' launch in 2024 to enable banks to facilitate real-time consumer payments to 3 billion mobile wallets and over 120 wallet brands worldwide.

Thunes' Pay-to-Banks and Pay-to-Wallets solutions leverage Thunes' SmartX Treasury System for advanced liquidity management and transparency, while Thunes' Fortress Compliance platform ensures comprehensive risk controls, making payments not only fast but fully secure and compliant.

Chloe Mayenobe, President and COO at Thunes, said: "By extending the accessibility of our Direct Global Network via Swift, we are enabling banks to deliver faster, secure payments across both traditional financial systems and emerging payment methods. Thunes is uniquely positioned to meet increasing demand for fast, cost-effective cross-border payments, powering the future of payments with a cutting-edge platform that bridges fiat currencies, digital assets, and global wallets. Our Direct Global Network is built for a world where speed, efficiency, and global reach are paramount."

Elie Bertha, Chief Product Officer at Thunes, added, "At Thunes, we are committed to helping financial institutions deliver faster, more efficient services to their customers. Now, a person sending money to a loved one's overseas bank account or a small business paying an international supplier can simply open their banking app and complete their transactions without delays. These solutions offer easy integration for banks and enable instant and secure cross-border payments for end users, wherever they are."

Watch a demo video of our new solution here .

