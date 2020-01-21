Thunderbird Starts 2020 Strong, Delivering Highest Canadian Viewership Numbers in Company History

In the first two weeks of January, Thunderbird's Premium Content Reaches More Than 7.9 Million Viewers1

VANCOUVER, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD, OTC - THBRF) (Thunderbird or the Company), today announced a record start to 2020, with viewership numbers topping 7.9 million1 across Canada as of January 15, 2020. This strong start marks a Company milestone, and is attributed to multiple new premieres, popular ongoing series and repeat episodes of past seasons. The viewership success spans all Company divisions, including Kids & Family (Atomic Cartoons), Factual (Great Pacific Media) and Scripted (Thunderbird Productions).

"These numbers are the result of Thunderbird's commitment to high quality, authentic story telling," says Mark Miller, President of Thunderbird. "Ratings and viewership numbers are powerful renewal drivers, which is an integral part of our strategy. To have 7.9 million people in Canada alone watching our shows is an incredible result that proves Canadians love premium content."

Thunderbird premiered three series in January: High Arctic Haulers and Kim's Convenience for the CBC, and Heavy Rescue: 401 for Discovery Channel. Hit series Highway Thru Hell, which also airs on Discovery, continued its record breaking season after launching in September with 18 new episodes. Since the beginning of the year, 3.9 million Canadians have already tuned in to Highway Thru Hell. The kids and family sensations Beat Bugs and Molly of Denali drew younger viewers on CBC. And, on the lifestyle side, repeat episodes of Worst to First and Save my Reno continued to be fan favourites.

"We have always believed authentic high-quality content is the key to success for Thunderbird," adds Miller. "This is just the start of a remarkable year for our Company."

