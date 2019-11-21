Thunderbird's CEO Named One of Canada's Most Powerful Women by the Women's Executive Network

As a Top 100 Award Winner, Jennifer Twiner McCarron joins the community of Canada's most influential women leaders

VANCOUVER, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD) ("Thunderbird" or the "Company") is proud to announce the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Twiner McCarron, has been named by the Women's Executive Network (WXN) as one of Canada's 100 Most Powerful Women. Presented in partnership with KPMG, the list of Top 100 Winners was released this week, paying tribute to the outstanding women across Canada who advocate for diversity in the workforce and seek to inspire the next generation of leaders.

Acknowledged in the Arts, Sports and Entertainment Category, for her many contributions in the entertainment industry, Twiner McCarron is highly deserving of her inclusion in this community of impactful women leaders. Under her guidance, all of Thunderbird's divisions, including Atomic Cartoons, Great Pacific Media and Thunderbird Productions, are growing quickly. Fall 2019 saw the largest-ever number of Thunderbird productions to premiere in a single season, and the Company has more than 25 projects in development.

"Those who know Jenn will wholeheartedly agree she is more than deserving of such an acknowledgement. She is absolutely one of the 100 most influential women in Canada," said Brian Paes-Braga, chair, Thunderbird Entertainment. "Now we are thrilled the rest of the world is getting a chance to learn more about Jenn, and how her remarkable leadership and compassionate spirit are guiding the incredible growth taking place across Thunderbird. Congratulations Jenn!"

The Top 100 Awards include the private, public and not-for-profit sectors. The initial candidates for inclusion were selected by WXN's Diversity Council. The final vetting process for the 2019 Top 100 Award Winners was completed by WXN's 2018-2019 Diversity Champions.

"We are celebrating 100 of Canada's highest achieving women in fields ranging from arts and entertainment to sports and science," said Sherri Stevens, Chief Executive Officer, Women's Executive Network. "All 100 winners exemplify power not through their standing or abilities, but rather through how they inspire, champion and empower others – which is why it's very important to recognize and celebrate their great achievements."

Past WXN Award Winners include Canada's most iconic women trailblazers: Margaret Atwood, best-selling author, Dr. Roberta Bondar, astronaut, Arlene Dickinson, chief executive officer, Venture Communications, Christine Magee, president, Sleep Country Canada, Michaëlle Jean, former governor general of Canada, Heather Reisman, founder and CEO, Indigo Books & Music, and Kathleen Taylor, chair of the board, Royal Bank of Canada.

For a full list of winners, please visit https://wxnetwork.com/wxn/top100winners.

About the Women's Executive Network (WXN)

Women's Executive Network (WXN), a member-based organization, exists for the advancement, development and recognition of professional women in Canada. WXN delivers this advancement through training, events, mentoring, networking, and award and recognition programs for members and partners. At WXN, equity, inclusion and the advancement of professional women make industry stronger and society better. Their passion is 100% centered on empowering women and creating positive social change. WXN currently operates in Canada and Ireland.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group (TSXV:TBRD) is a Vancouver-based global multi-platform entertainment company with offices in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Toronto, Ottawa and London (UK). Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted and animated programming for the world's leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird's vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The company develops, produces and distributes animated, factual and scripted content through its various divisions: Kids and Family Division (Atomic Cartoons), Factual Division (Great Pacific Media), and Scripted Division (Thunderbird Productions). Thunderbird also has a division based in the United Kingdom dedicated to establishing partnerships with production companies to develop the Company's intellectual property (IP) and growth in key international territories. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv .

