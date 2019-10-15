Thunderbird Provides Notice of Fiscal 2019 Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD) ("Thunderbird" or the "Company"), will hold a conference call and webcast to share the Company's 2019 fourth quarter and year-end financial results on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Thunderbird's Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Twiner McCarron, together with the Company's Chair of the Board, Brian Paes-Braga will provide a corporate update and strategic overview. Chief Financial Officer Barb Harwood will present the financial statements.

The schedule for the press release and conference call/webcast are as follows:

Q4 & Year-End Press Release: Monday, October 21, 2019

Q4 & Year-End Conference Call: Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 6 a.m. PST / 9 a.m. EST

at / Canadian Dial-In Numbers: (+1) 416 764 8609 ( Toronto ), (+1) 778 383 7417 ( Vancouver )

(+1) 416 764 8609 ( ), (+1) 778 383 7417 ( ) North American Toll-Free Number: (+1) 888 390 0605

(+1) 888 390 0605 Conference ID Number: 52347421

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed by clicking here. The call will be recorded for webcasting purposes and will be available at www.thunderbird.tv two hours after the initial scheduled time. Alternatively, you may access a replay of the conference call by calling (+1) 416 764 8677 or toll-free at (+1) 888 390 0541 (passcode 347421 #) two hours after the initial scheduled time.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a Vancouver-based global multiplatform entertainment company with offices in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Toronto, Ottawa and London. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted and animated programming for the world's leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and International broadcasters. Thunderbird's vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces and distributes animated, factual and scripted content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Factual (Great Pacific Media) and Thunderbird Productions. Thunderbird also has a division based in the United Kingdom dedicated to establishing partnerships with production companies to develop the Company's intellectual property (IP) and growth in key international territories. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv

Related Links

www.thunderbird.tv

SOURCE Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations Contacts: Lucas Cahill and Freddie Leigh, Phone: + 1 604.683.3555, Email: investors@thunderbird.tv; Media Relations Contact: Julia Smith, Finch Media, Phone: +1 604.803.0897, Email: julia@finchmedia.net