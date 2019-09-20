Thunderbird Entertainment's Atomic Cartoons and Cyber Group Studios Announces Partnership with Outright Games to Develop a Video Game Based on The Last Kids on Earth Series

Deal was brokered by Cyber Group Studios, worldwide licensing partner with Thunderbird's Kids and Family Division, Atomic Cartoons.

VANCOUVER, Sept. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Atomic Cartoons, Cyber Group Studios and Outright Games are pleased to announce a new partnership to produce The Last Kids on Earth video game. The new Netflix series, Last Kids on Earth, is based on Max Brallier's bestselling books. The game is anticipated to launch in 2021 on consoles and PC.



Atomic Cartoons is the Kids and Family Division of Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD).

The Last Kids on Earth video game will be created in consultation with the producers of the animated series, which began streaming this week on September 17, 2019. The intellectual property (IP) for the book series was optioned by Thunderbird's Kids and Family Division in 2017, and Netflix acquired the worldwide rights to the TV series in 2018. Earlier this year, Cyber Group Studios became the worldwide representative for merchandising, ancillary and second window TV rights when an agreement was reached in February. In May 2019, a Master Toy deal was announced with Jakks Pacific Inc. to develop a range of products, including action figures, activity toys, role-play accessories, vehicles, plush items, novelty items, games, and play electronics. The toy line is set to hit shelves around the world in 2020.

"We are thrilled to have gamers play as our venerable series leads, Jack, June, Quint and Dirk, and partake in thrilling apocalyptic adventures throughout Wakefield – with both familiar and new monsters and zombies," said Matthew Berkowitz, Chief Creative Officer, Atomic Cartoons and Thunderbird Entertainment. "The Last Kids on Earth is such a captivating series, and it is awesome to see it being embraced by audiences internationally and in many formats. Working with author Max Brallier, and evolving this story into a global franchise with books, an animated series, a video game and toy line, is an incredible experience for everyone at Atomic."

About the Book Series: The Last Kids on Earth is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling book series, with millions of copies in print around the world. It follows Jack Sullivan and a band of suburban middle schoolers who live in a decked-out tree house, play video games, gorge themselves on candy, and battle zombies in the post-apocalyptic town of Wakefield. It's a hilarious series filled with wisecracking kids, crazy gadgets, an endless supply of zombies and giant-sized monsters.

About the Animated Series: The animated Netflix series premiered on September 17, 2019, as a 66-minute special episode. Two additional seasons will begin streaming in 2020, including an interactive episode. Both seasons will feature a star-studded voice cast, which includes Mark Hamill, Rosario Dawson, Catherine O'Hara, Keith David, Bruce Campbell, Garland Whitt, Montse Hernandez and Charles Demers, in addition to Nick Wolfhard voicing the lead character Jack Sullivan.

Commenting on the deal with Outright Games, Thierry Braille, Vice President, Interactive and Video Game Division, Cyber Group Studios, said: "We are delighted to come together with Atomic Cartoons and Outright Games to announce a video game based on The Last Kids on Earth. The combination of this wonderful IP and the very promising game design made by Outright Games will deliver an amazing video game which will contribute to expand The Last Kids on Earth universe".

Terry Malham, CEO of Outright, also noted: "After reading the books, and getting a preview of the Netflix series, we jumped at the chance to work with Atomic Cartoons and Cyber Group Studios to develop a video game based on The Last Kids on Earth. It has all the hallmarks of a successful franchise – comedy, adventure, friendship, fun – and we look forward to gamers around the world coming along for the ride when we launch in 2021."

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a Vancouver-based global multi-platform entertainment company with offices in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Toronto, Ottawa and London (UK). Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted and animated programming for the world's leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird's vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The company develops, produces and distributes animated, factual and scripted content through its various divisions: Kids and Family Division (Atomic Cartoons), Factual Division (Great Pacific Media), and Scripted Division (Thunderbird Productions). Thunderbird also has a division based in the United Kingdom dedicated to establishing partnerships with production companies to develop the Company's intellectual property (IP) and growth in key international territories. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv

Outright Games

Outright Games is a global video games publisher with a focus on quality family entertainment to a worldwide audience. Founded in 2016, Outright Games has established its place in the market delivering engaging interactive games of beloved entertainment licenses globally. Outright Games brings stories and characters to life with titles including such favourites as Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion and Ben 10 with Cartoon Network, Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Onboard with Sony Pictures and Dragons: Dawn of New Risers with NBCUniversal. With an Outright Games title there will be fun for all the family to enjoy. For more information please visit: www.outrightgames.com

Cyber Group Studios:

Cyber Group Studios is a French independent, multi-award-winning company which develops, produces and distributes its own- and third-party audiovisual productions and brands. The company focuses on content with strong global appeal targeted particularly to kids and families, namely with 3D CGI and 2D HD-animated productions (TV series and movies). Its mission is to bring the best quality entertainment to audiences produced by top creative talent and to develop breakthrough technologies to enhance its productions. The company also aims to collaborate with other top creators and producers to help them bring their creations to market with outstanding content distributed and marketed through Cyber Group Studios' worldwide operation.

Following the opening of a subsidiary in Los Angeles (USA) and Roubaix (Hauts-de-France), Cyber Group Studios has created an interactive division aimed at developing games and interactive experiences on digital platforms (IOS, android) as well as on traditional console platforms (Sony PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC). Visit us at www.cybergroupstudios.com and follow us on Instagram (@CyberGroupStudios), Twitter (@CyberGroupSDs), Facebook (@CyberGroupStudios) and LinKedin (#CyberGroupStudios).

