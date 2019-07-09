Thunderbird Entertainment Hires Lindsay Macadam as Head of Scripted Development at its Factual Division

"As our factual division expands its development slate to include television and film projects that are based on real events, we couldn't be happier to welcome Lindsay Macadam to our team as Head of Scripted Development," says Mark Miller, President of Thunderbird Entertainment, and Chief Executive Officer of its factual division. "Lindsay brings a deep understanding of the creative, operational and financial aspects of scripted productions, having worked with many of the industry's leading studios and broadcasters. We are thrilled to have her join us at Thunderbird."

Macadam has more than a decade of experience, on dozens of scripted projects. Her previous work includes developing and serving as an executive producer on the highly-rated series Motive for CTV/NBCUI, which also aired on ABC and eventually on USA Network. She was also a producer on the Netflix film Brain on Fire with Charlize Theron's production company Denver and Delilah, and Vancouver based Foundation Features, starring Chloë Grace Moretz. She will report to Miller and Wendy McKernan, who is the Vice President of Thunderbird's factual division.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a Vancouver-based global multiplatform entertainment company with offices in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Toronto, Ottawa and London (UK). Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted and animated programming for the world's leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird's vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The company develops, produces and distributes animated, factual and scripted content through its various divisions: Kids and Family Division (Atomic Cartoons), Factual Division (Great Pacific Media), and Scripted Division (Thunderbird Productions). Thunderbird also has a division based in the United Kingdom dedicated to establishing partnerships with production companies to develop the Company's intellectual property (IP) and growth in key international territories. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv

Thunderbird's Factual Division

Thunderbird Entertainment's factual division, Great Pacific Media, is a global leader in television. Started by TV veterans Blair Reekie and Mark Miller, Great Pacific's programs are seen in more than 170 countries. The division specializes in financing and the development, production, co-production, of factual, documentary, game show and reality television. Thunderbird's Factual Division currently produces the highly rated Discovery Canada series Highway Thru Hell and Heavy Rescue: 401, both of which also stream globally on Netflix. Other series include Save My Reno and Worst to First, which air on HGTV, and Queen of the Oil Patch, which is in production for APTN. For more information, visit: www.greatpacifictv.com

