Thunderbird Entertainment Celebrates the Premieres of its Highly Anticipated Content Line-up for Fall 2020 and Winter 2021

Company is Launching Seven New and Returning Series with the World's Leading Platforms, Including Animated, Scripted and Factual Content

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD) (OTC: THBRF) ("Thunderbird" or the "Company") is celebrating the global premieres of its highly anticipated Fall 2020 and Winter 2021 content line-up, which includes seven new and returning, animated, scripted and factual series. New episodes of each Thunderbird production have and are launching with the world's leading broadcasters and streaming partners, including Disney+, Netflix, Peacock, Nickelodeon, CBC, and Discovery Canada.

The content premiering this season and in early 2021 further builds on Thunderbird's exceptional reputation, and demonstrates the Company's ability to develop global brands and ratings hits that leverage into lucrative distribution, including video games and toy lines. New episodes, including some of the largest-ever season orders for Thunderbird content, also represent significant growth in the Company's growing library of award-winning, owned-IP content, and it's increasing presence as a highly-acclaimed global studio.

"Our animated, scripted and factual teams are looking forward to how audiences respond to new episodes of their favourite series," said Jennifer Twiner McCarron, Chief Executive Officer, Thunderbird Entertainment Group. We are grateful to be in an industry that is booming and to be viewed as a Company making a positive difference through the stories we tell and the messages we bring to life."

Thunderbird's Kids & Family Division (Atomic Cartoons)

In late 2020 and/or early 2021, the following animated content produced by Atomic Cartoons will debut, or has recently debuted:

LEGO Jurassic World: Double Trouble

Release: August 23, 2020. Nickelodeon

Format: The season will consist of 2 x 22 minute episodes.

Mighty Express

Release: September 22, 2020. Netflix

Format: The season will consist of 10 x 11 minute episodes.

This CG animated series comes from the creators of Paw Patrol and was produced for Spin Master.

Curious George: Go Wild, Go West

Release: September 20, 2020. Peacock

Format: This original film was produced for NBCUniversal and will be available on Peacock's free, ad-supported tier, in addition to Peacock Premium Subscribers.

The Last Kids on Earth

Release: October 16, 2020. Netflix (Season 3)

Format: The season will consist of 10 x 22 minute episodes.

This Emmy Award-winning, owned-IP series from Thunderbird also includes a related worldwide merchandise line, a T-shirt line and a forthcoming video game based on the series.

Thunderbird's Scripted Division (Thunderbird Productions)

In early 2021, Thunderbird will debut the following scripted content:

Kim's Convenience:

Release: Early 2021 on the CBC and CBC Gem (Season Five). Season Six has already been ordered.

Format: The season will consist of 13 x 22 minute episodes.

Thunderbird's Factual Division (Great Pacific Media)

In late 2020 and/or early 2021, Great Pacific Media will debut, or has recently debuted, the following factual content:

Highway Thru Hell

Release: September 14, 2020. Discovery Canada (Season 9)

Format: The season will feature 18 x 60 minute episodes, its largest-ever season order.

Heavy Rescue: 401

Release: Winter 2021. Discovery Canada (Season 5)

Format: The season will feature 18 x 60 minute episodes, its largest-ever season order.

