Thunderbird Entertainment Announces its Largest-Ever Fall Lineup in Company History

Company Provides Production Updates Across Three Divisions on 13 Productions: A Record Breaking Eight Thunderbird Shows are Scheduled to Premiere this Fall

VANCOUVER, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD) ("Thunderbird" or the "Company") is thrilled to announce its largest ever fall lineup, with a record-breaking eight Thunderbird productions scheduled to premiere across several different platforms, including deals with streaming companies like Netflix and Disney+, as well as ongoing partnerships with NBC Universal, Nickelodeon, PBS, WGBH, Bell Media's Discovery, Corus Entertainment and the CBC.

The Fall lineup demonstrates the multi-platform entertainment Company's extraordinary growth, further highlighting the first phase of a strategic global development plan initiated 18 months ago. Thunderbird is excited to provide production updates across its three award-winning divisions, including Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Factual (Great Pacific Media) and Scripted (Thunderbird Productions).

Updates from Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons):

This Fall, Atomic Cartoon productions that have and will debut include:

Molly of Denali:

Release: September 2, 2019 – CBC Kids (Canada); July 15, 2019 – PBS/WGBH (United States)

Format: Season One features 38 half hour episodes, and a one-hour special.

Curious George: Royal Monkey:

Release: September 10, 2019 on Digital, DVD and streaming on Hulu (United States).

Format: 1 hour 27-minute animated movie

This production was produced in collaboration with Universal 1440 Entertainment, the original content production arm of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, and Imagine Entertainment.

LEGO: Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar:

Release: Sept.14, 2019 – Nickelodeon

Format: 13 x 22 minute episodes

The Last Kids on Earth:

Release: September 17, 2019 – Netflix (Worldwide Streaming)

Format: 66-minute special, which serves as a feature-length pilot to the upcoming series based on Max Brallier's best selling books. Season 2 is scheduled for 2020. Check out the trailer by clicking here.

Hello Ninja:

Release: November 1, 2019 – Netflix (Worldwide Streaming)

Format: Season One includes 10 episodes and is based on N.D. Wilson's popular picture book.

The Legend of the Three Caballeros:

Release: Disney+ Platform launches November 12, 2019

Format: 13 x 22 episodes

101 Dalmatians:

Release: Disney+ Platform launches November 12, 2019

Updates from Thunderbird Factual (Great Pacific Media):

This Fall, and early 2020, will showcase several productions from Thunderbird's Factual Division, including:

Highway Thru Hell:

Release: October 7, 2019 on Discovery Canada (Season Eight); 100th episode will debut as part of Season 8.

Format: The season will feature 17 new 60-minute episodes.

Heavy Rescue: 401

Release: January 2020 on Discovery Canada (Season Four)

Format: The season will consist of 14 new 60-minute episodes.

High Arctic Haulers:

Release: January 2020 on the CBC (Season One).

Format: The season will feature seven new 60-minute episodes.

$ave My Reno:

Release: Winter 2020 on HGTV Canada (Season Three)

Format: The season will consist of 14 new 30-minute episodes.

The Teenager and the Lost Mayan City:

Release: Currently in production for CBC's The Nature of Things

Format: 60-minute documentary

Updates from Thunderbird Scripted (Thunderbird Productions):

Kim's Convenience:

Release: Early 2020 on the CBC (Season Four).

Format: The season will consist of 13 new 22-minute episodes.

In August, cast members attended the Seoul Drama Awards 2019 in South Korea, and were awarded with the Most Popular Foreign Drama of the Year award.

"With a record-breaking eight Thunderbird productions set to premiere this fall season, and several more to be announced soon, we are thrilled to provide updates about some of the incredible projects we have been working on," says Jennifer Twiner McCarron, chief executive officer, Thunderbird Entertainment and Atomic Cartoons. "Whether it's breaking down barriers with shows like Molly of Denali, and Kim's Convenience, enthralling and educating like Highway Thru Hell, and High Arctic Haulers, or bringing smiles and excitement like 101 Dalmatian Street and The Last Kids on Earth, we are deeply proud of every person involved in these productions, and can't wait to see how they are embraced by audiences around the world."

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a Vancouver-based global multi-platform entertainment company with offices in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Toronto, Ottawa and London (UK). Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted and animated programming for the world's leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird's vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The company develops, produces and distributes animated, factual and scripted content through its various divisions: Kids and Family Division (Atomic Cartoons), Factual Division (Great Pacific Media), and Scripted Division (Thunderbird Productions). Thunderbird also has a division based in the United Kingdom dedicated to establishing partnerships with production companies to develop the Company's intellectual property (IP) and growth in key international territories. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv

