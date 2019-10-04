Thunderbird Celebrates Highway Thru Hell's 100th Episode Milestone

Highway Thru Hell Season 8 moves to a new night and premieres on Monday, October 7, 2019

Season 9 of the top-rated series* on Discovery Canada will be the largest ever, with 18 original hours

VANCOUVER, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Discovery's Canadian original series Highway Thru Hell returns for Season 8 and moves to a new day and time, premiering Monday, October 7th 2019 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. The international hit series, which is Discovery's top-rated series for audiences of all ages, will also return for an 18-episode ninth season, its largest ever. Season 9 goes into production this fall.

Produced by Thunderbird Entertainment's Factual Division, in partnership with Discovery Canada, Highway Thru Hell follows the lives of the men and women who fight to keep traffic moving on BC's mountain highways through vicious winter storms. The program's broad appeal has made it a Canadian staple, and an international hit. It is watched in 200 territories, in more than 12 languages.

"The momentum of this series is beyond anyone's imagination," said Mark Miller, series creator and President of Thunderbird Entertainment. "These are authentic heroes; people who fans connect with."

The global success of the series has prompted Discovery to order an additional season with even more episodes. "Season 9 will include 18 original hours," confirmed Miller. "To get an order for a new season, before the current season has even aired, is a testament to the quality of this series."

Highway Thru Hell is a top-rated series on Discovery. It airs globally in more than 12 languages, including Discovery (Canada), The Weather Channel (United States), ABC (Australia), National Geographic (Norway, UK and Ireland), RMC Découverte (France) and IRIB Mostanad (Iran). It also streams worldwide on Netflix.

Season 8 of Highway Thru Hell consists of 17 all-new episodes, documenting the trials of Jamie Davis and his fellow hardworking and heroic heavy recovery operators, as they fight to keep the roads open through British Columbia's Coquihalla and Cascade mountains. Following the season premiere on October 7 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Discovery, Thunderbird invites viewers to join a Facebook Live event to celebrate along with its production partners.

*P2+ in BY18/19

Source: Numeris, Total Canada

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group (TSXV:TBRD) is a Vancouver-based global multi-platform entertainment company with offices in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Toronto, Ottawa and London (UK). Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted and animated programming for the world's leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird's vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The company develops, produces and distributes animated, factual and scripted content through its various divisions: Kids and Family Division (Atomic Cartoons), Factual Division (Great Pacific Media), and Scripted Division (Thunderbird Productions). Thunderbird also has a division based in the United Kingdom dedicated to establishing partnerships with production companies to develop the Company's intellectual property (IP) and growth in key international territories. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv

SOURCE Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations Contacts: Lucas Cahill and Freddie Leigh, Phone: + 1 604.683.3555, Email: investors@thunderbird.tv; Media Relations Contact: Julia Smith, Finch Media, Phone: +1 604.803.0897, Email: julia@finchmedia.net

Related Links

http://thunderbird.tv/

