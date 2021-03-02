Thunder Bay Police Service to Outfit Officers with Body Cameras, Training and De-escalation Tools

TBPS joins the Axon network to enhance public safety and strengthen accountability and transparency

TORONTO, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, and its subsidiary Axon Public Safety Canada Inc., today announced that Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) will equip its officers with Axon's TASER 7 energy weapons, Axon Fleet 2 in-car cameras and Axon Body 3 cameras as a part of a five-year contract on the Officer Safety Plan 7 . The service will also gain access to the digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence .



Thunder Bay Police will also be updating its interview rooms to the latest version of Axon Interview, to further achieve a centralized and robust digital evidence management system. The full interview room video solution provides critical, defensible evidence for the prosecution allowing police agencies to tag and store video evidence securely into Axon Evidence.



"The Thunder Bay Police Service will be leveraging this new technology to improve public confidence in police interactions," says Sylvie Hauth, TBPS Chief of Police. "Body worn and in car cameras provide an accurate record which provides accountability and transparency."



"We're excited to partner with Thunder Bay Police Service in order to provide greater accountability and transparency in their community," says Axon's Managing Director, Canada & Latin America, Vishal Dhir. "Body cameras and TASER energy weapons are a critical component of transparency and keeping communities safer. We believe Axon's suite of public safety technology can further support the relationship between police and the citizens of Thunder Bay in a number of ways and are looking forward to helping make a positive impact in the community."



TBPS selected Axon as their partner following an extensive 6 month pilot program, and will begin deployment near the end of Q1 2021.



