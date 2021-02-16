Thule partners with Rack Attack to Open First Brand Store in North America in Downtown Denver

Thule will be working with longtime retail partner Rack Attack, North America's premier rack specialty retailer, to facilitate staffing, point of sale logistics, and day to day operations. The dedicated staff will be trained in all categories and will be able to answer questions ranging from vehicle fits for their roof rack to finding the best accessory for their jogging stroller or which rooftop tent and hiking pack will be best for their next vacation.

"We have worked with Thule for 25 years at Rack Attack and we're proud to be starting this venture together as their dedicated partner to operate the first Thule brand store in North America. Our position as the leading rack retailer with extensive market knowledge and expert advice on Thule's entire portfolio of products will set the foundation for success with Thule to serve customers in Denver and future locations in the U.S. and Canada," says Alex Welbers, CEO, Rack Attack.

While Thule has several dedicated brand stores throughout Europe, Asia, and Latin America, this new store will be the first in North America. Much like the other brand stores, this retail experience will feature Thule's well-known vehicle accessory products for bike, water, and snowsports, as well as award-winning products from their newer categories, including child carriers and strollers, premium luggage, innovative daypacks, hiking & backpacking packs, and durable rooftop tents.

Located in downtown Denver's newest retail space, Basecamp at Market Station, the new Thule brand store will be conveniently situated among other top outdoor and active brands. The 1,600 sq. ft. space will offer visitors the ability to explore the entire breadth of Thule's active lifestyle portfolio and build awareness of newer categories. "Now more than ever, consumers are focused on maintaining a healthy lifestyle and embracing the outdoors," says Fred Clark, President, Region Americas, Thule Group. "We're proud to be opening this new Thule store in Denver. This city has a large community of passionate outdoor enthusiasts and recreationists that perfectly aligns with the Thule brand."

About Rack Attack

Rack Attack has been championing the car rack industry with first-class service and products for 25 years. With 19 locations in North America, Rack Attack offers retail expertise focused on the sale, installation and servicing of automotive racks and hitches. Rack Attack has served millions of customers and continues to maintain its position as the number one rated rack specialty retailer in the U.S. and Canada.

About Thule

The Thule brand was established in 1942. Under the motto Bring your life, Thule globally offers a wide range of premium products for active people that allow them to bring what they care most for – safely, easily and in style.

Thule designs and manufactures roof racks, bike, water and winter sport carriers, roof boxes, computer, and camera bags, sports bags and backpacks and child-related products such as baby joggers, child bike seats and bike trailers. The products are sold in more than 140 countries world-wide.

Thule is the largest brand in Thule Group.

