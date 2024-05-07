Thryv Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data of SGK1 Inhibition in Models of Drug-Induced QT Prolongation at the 2024 Heart Rhythm Society Meeting

MONTREAL, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Thryv Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering precision treatment to treat indications including Congenital Long QT Syndrome, atrial fibrillation, and heart failure, today announced a poster presentation of SGK1 inhibition in models of Drug-Induced QT prolongation at the 2024 Heart Rhythm Society meeting in Boston, MA. This presentation will take place on Friday, May 17th, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET. The meeting will commence with a presentation by Thryv co-founder and Principal Scientific Advisor, Dr. Saumya Das, at the Stanford Biodesign New Arrhythmia Technologies Retreat in Boston, where he will discuss Small Molecules for Arrhythmia Therapy.

Heart Rhythm 2024

Poster Presentation Title: Attenuation of Drug-Induced QT Prolongation in Guinea Pig Isolated Heart and Anesthetized Dog Models by serum/glucocorticoid-regulated kinase 1 (SGK-1) Inhibitors.

Date and Time: Friday, May 17th from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.

2024 Stanford BioDesign Arrhythmia Technologies Retreat

Presentation Title: Small Molecules for Arrhythmia Therapy



Presenter: Saumya Das, MD, PhD

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 15th at 9:04 a.m.

About Thryv Therapeutics Inc.

Thryv Therapeutics Inc. is a privately owned company based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Thryv Therapeutics is pioneering a precision medicine approach to treat indications including Congenital Long QT Syndromes (LQTS), atrial fibrillation and heart failure, with potent and selective inhibitors of Serum Glucocorticoid inducible Kinase (SGK1). For more information, please visit www.thryvtrx.com.

For further information: Media Inquiries : [email protected], 514 973 0915