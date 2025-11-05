Thryv Therapeutics to Present at the 2025 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in New Orleans, LA

MONTREAL, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Thryv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a series of novel serum glucocorticoid inducible kinase 1 (SGK1) inhibitors for inherited cardiac arrhythmias, cardiometabolic diseases, and cardiomyopathies, today announced that new preclinical data will be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2025, taking place November 8–10 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions bring together global experts to exchange the latest advancements in cardiovascular science, clinical care, and research. Thryv Therapeutics is honored to contribute to this important dialogue with its recent research highlighting the potential of SGK1 inhibition as a novel therapeutic strategy for cardiovascular disease, including heart failure.

Presentation Details

Title: The serum and glucocorticoid regulated kinase 1 (SGK1) inhibitor THRV-1268 attenuates hallmarks of heart failure by reducing inflammation and fibrosis beyond sodium/glucose cotransporter 2 inhibition

Presenter: Saumya Das, MD, PhD, Co-Director, Resynchronization and Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics Program, Massachusetts General Hospital

Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Time: 10:18–10:23 a.m. CT (Session: 9:15–10:30 a.m.)

Location: Clinical Science Zone 2, Poster 22

Session: Exploring New Horizons: New Therapeutic Targets in Pulmonary Hypertension

Format: Moderated Digital Poster Session

Title: THRV-1268, a potent and selective serum and glucocorticoid regulated kinase (SGK1) inhibitor, improves adverse cardiac remodeling better than Jardiance® (empagliflozin), a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor in heart failure

Presenter: Saumya Das, MD, PhD, Co-Director, Resynchronization and Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics Program, Massachusetts General Hospital

Date: Monday, November 10, 2025

Time: 10:45–10:50 a.m. CT (Session: 10:45 a.m.–12:00 p.m.)

Location: Clinical Science Zone 1, Poster 5

Session: Pharmacologic Management of Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathy

Format: Moderated Digital Poster Session

Title: Small molecule inhibitors of serum glucocorticoid kinase 1 (SGK1) prevent cardiac structural and functional decline induced in a transverse aortic constriction (TAC) model

Presenter: Amy Sehnert, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Thryv Therapeutics Inc.

Date: Monday, November 10, 2025

Time: 11:06–11:11 a.m. CT (Session: 10:45 a.m.–12:00 p.m.)

Location: Clinical Science Zone 1, Poster 5

Session: Pharmacologic Management of Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathy

Format: Moderated Digital Poster Session

About THRV-1268 and Thyrv's SGK1 Inhibitor Program

THRV-1268 is a best-in-class, highly selective SGK1 (serum and glucocorticoid-regulated kinase 1) inhibitor with the potential to transform the treatment landscape for Long QT Syndrome (LQTS), heart failure, and atrial fibrillation, three serious cardiac conditions with urgent unmet medical needs. Thryv Therapeutics has open Investigational New Drug (IND) applications to study THRV-1268 in both LQTS and heart failure.

Thryv is advancing a portfolio of potent and selective SGK1 inhibitors that target the fundamental mechanisms driving electrical and structural remodeling in the heart. SGK1 acts as a central regulator of key pathological processes--including inflammation, fibrosis, and both electrical and structural remodeling--that contribute to the onset and progression of cardiometabolic diseases such as heart failure and atrial fibrillation.

About Thryv Therapeutics

Thryv Therapeutics Inc. is a privately owned company based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Thryv is pioneering a precision medicine approach to treat genetic channelopathies, cardiometabolic diseases, and cardiomyopathies with potent and highly selective inhibitors of serum glucocorticoid inducible kinase 1 (SGK1). For more information, please visit www.thryvtrx.com.

