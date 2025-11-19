Amy Rudolph, PhD, Joins Thryv Therapeutics' Board of Directors to Support Portfolio Progression into Heart Failure

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Thryv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a series of novel serum glucocorticoid inducible kinase 1 (SGK1) inhibitors for inherited cardiac arrhythmias, cardiometabolic diseases, and cardiomyopathies, today announced the appointment of Amy Rudolph, PhD, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Rudolph brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the global pharmaceutical industry, with deep expertise spanning discovery, clinical development, medical affairs, and market access.

Dr. Rudolph currently serves as Head of Global Medical Affairs and Cross-TA Medical Affairs at Boehringer Ingelheim, where she leads a global transformation to build a market-leading Medical Affairs organization focused on external engagement, digital/AI integration, evidence generation, advanced analytics, and learning.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amy Rudolph to our Board of Directors," said Paul Truex, Chairman and CEO of Thryv Therapeutics. "Her extensive experience in medical affairs, evidence generation, and cross-functional drug development will be invaluable as we progress our SGK1 inhibitor pipeline toward late-stage clinical studies."

"We are also deeply grateful to Scott Weiner for his many contributions to the Board of Directors," added Truex. "We're pleased that he will remain closely involved with Thryv in an advisory capacity."

Prior to joining Boehringer Ingelheim, Dr. Rudolph held leadership roles at Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation, where she served as Head of HCS (Healthcare Systems) Partnerships in Global Drug Development and Head of Evidence and Launch Excellence in Global Medical Affairs. Earlier in her career, she held key positions at Pfizer Inc., where she was responsible for the atherosclerosis and stroke platforms, early development, and licensing/technology evaluations, and began her scientific career with G.D. Searle/Pharmacia/Pfizer.

Over the course of her career, Dr. Rudolph has played key roles in the development and launch of multiple cardiovascular therapies, including Inspra, Eliquis, Lipitor, Diovan, Diovan/HCT, Exforge, Tekturna, and Entresto, as well as in the development of Serelaxin and Amturnide.

Dr. Rudolph earned her Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Washington University in St. Louis and is an inventor on 13 patents and numerous scientific publications spanning preclinical research, drug development, and real-world evidence.

"I am honored to join Thryv Therapeutics' Board of Directors," said Amy Rudolph. "Thryv's science and patient-centered mission resonate deeply with me, and I look forward to supporting the company's continued progress in addressing serious cardiovascular conditions."

Dr. Rudolph joins the Board of Directors as Scott Weiner, who has served as a valued member since 2021, transitions to an observer role. Mr. Weiner will remain on the Board of Directors of the company's subsidiary, Thryv Therapeutics USA, Inc., while also serving as an advisor to the company.

About Thryv's SGK1 Inhibitor Platform

Thryv Therapeutics is advancing a portfolio of potent and selective SGK1 (serum and glucocorticoid-regulated kinase 1) inhibitors that target the fundamental mechanisms driving electrical and structural remodeling in the heart. THRV-1268, the company's lead clinical candidate, is a best-in-class, highly selective SGK1 inhibitor with the potential to transform the treatment landscape for Long QT Syndrome (LQTS), heart failure (HF), and atrial fibrillation (AFib)--three serious cardiac conditions with urgent unmet medical needs.

About Thryv Therapeutics

Thryv Therapeutics Inc. is a privately owned company based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Thryv is pioneering a precision medicine approach to treat genetic channelopathies, cardiometabolic diseases, and cardiomyopathies with potent and highly selective inhibitors of serum glucocorticoid inducible kinase 1 (SGK1). For more information, please visit www.thryvtrx.com.

SOURCE Thryv Therapeutics Inc.

Media Inquiries: [email protected] | 514 973 0915