Thryv Therapeutics Announces Positive Phase 1 Results of THRV-1268 in Obese Participants

Study demonstrated clear target engagement at both tested doses

Potential for THRV-1268 to address prolonged QTcF in cardiometabolic diseases

Phase 2a ASPIRE-HF study to commence enrollment in 2026

MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Thryv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel inhibitors of serum glucocorticoid inducible kinase 1 (SGK1) for inherited cardiac arrhythmias and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced encouraging results from a recently completed Phase 1 clinical study evaluating THRV-1268 in obese participants (NCT07186946).

In a dedicated cohort of obese participants (BMI > 30 kg/m2), individuals demonstrated absolute and placebo-corrected QTcF shortening from baseline following a single dose of THRV-1268. This important dataset supports the compound's differentiated electrophysiologic profile under conditions relevant to cardiometabolic disease (including increased body weight and body mass index).

The study evaluated pharmacodynamics, pharmacokinetics, safety, and tolerability of THRV-1268 across two single ascending doses (SAD) in obese participants. THRV-1268 appeared to be well tolerated with no serious adverse events (SAEs) reported. Pharmacokinetics (PK) demonstrated that therapeutic exposures were maintained throughout the dosing interval and support twice daily dosing.

The study included a comparative bioavailability assessment evaluating a new tablet formulation of THRV-1268. Results demonstrated equivalent pharmacokinetic profiles between the tablet and oral suspension. Based on data from this study, weight-based dose adjustments are not planned for the upcoming Phase 2a ASPIRE clinical trial in heart failure.

QTc Duration and Clinical Risk in Heart Failure

QTc duration on electrocardiogram is increasingly recognized as a marker of disease severity and risk of sudden cardiac death in heart failure. Based on its mechanism of action, SGK1 inhibition with THRV-1268 represents a novel therapeutic approach with the potential to address both electrical and structural remodeling in heart failure. Observational studies have shown that prolonged QTc intervals are more common in patients with advanced heart failure compared with those with milder disease. Among patients with more severe heart failure (BNP >400 pg/mL), approximately 50% exhibit QTc prolongation (>440 ms). In this population, prolonged QTc has been shown to independently predict adverse outcomes, including higher rates of all-cause mortality, sudden cardiac death, and pump-failure death.

Thryv Therapeutics plans to initiate ASPIRE-HF, a Phase 2a clinical trial in 2026, to evaluate THRV-1268 in patients with symptomatic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and prolonged QT interval.

About Thryv Therapeutics

Thryv Therapeutics Inc. is a privately owned company based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Thryv is pioneering a precision medicine approach to treat genetic channelopathies, cardiometabolic diseases, and cardiomyopathies with potent and highly selective inhibitors of serum glucocorticoid inducible kinase 1 (SGK1). For more information, please visit www.thryvtrx.com.

