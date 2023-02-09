ThroughPut Inc. Appoints Award-winning Supply Chain and Operations Expert Steve Robinson to Advisory Board

Stalwart with two decades of experience spearheading multi-billion dollar supply chain transformations at leading global companies joins ThroughPut Advisory Board

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ -- ThroughPut Inc., the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, today announced the addition of Steve Robinson to its Board of Advisors. Steve is an award-winning supply chain and operations expert with over 20 years of experience heading multi-billion dollar global strategy, operations, and supply chain transformations for some of the world's largest, most complex organizations.

In today's market characterized by frequent supply chain disruptions, businesses the world over are looking to progressively strengthen their supply chain operations and acquire the ability to adapt to and overcome ever-growing market changes. As a result, they are shifting toward more holistic, AI-powered solutions that are driven by data and support rapid agility and scalability. ThroughPut's advanced AI and data-driven approach to solving modern businesses key supply and operational challenges is widely successful in delivering value across the entire supply chain spectrum, including end-to-end visibility into supply chain operations, predictive analysis of near-term supply chain disruptions, and actionable real-time recommendations to increase operational responsiveness.

"It's an honor to have Steve join our board to help scale our rapid supply chain intervention platform. Industrial companies today are looking for faster supply chain damage control. From the 'Warehouse-to-the-War-Room', Steve has touched every aspect of the supply chain and quickly brought tangible results across iconic brands with world-renowned supply chains. Steve shares our common vision of using end-to-end supply chain technologies to generate real operating leverage and impactful financial gains. We look forward to learning from a pioneer in the supply chain space." explained Ali Raza, CEO of ThroughPut Inc.

"I am honored to have been welcomed into the fold of ThroughPut Inc.'s Advisory Board," said Steve Robinson. "I'm excited to work with this unique team of leading domain experts to leverage the full potential of AI as we identify and implement holistic solutions to modern-day supply chain and industry challenges – for today and into the future. ThroughPut harnesses powerful AI that identifies how you can achieve the highest service levels, with the lowest feasible inventory levels, all while simultaneously defining the lowest landed cost and the most optimal cash conversion schedule for your supply chain whether measured holistically, by line of business, manufacturing site, or by SKU. Together, we aim to empower large and small businesses to eliminate operational bottlenecks and reroute processes to affect undeniably positive, incremental outcomes at scale, with the highest level of accuracy possible today," he added.

Robinson's career spans technology vendors, logistics service providers, consulting, sales, operations, and M&A operations for employers ranging from startups to Fortune 50 companies. Prior to joining ThroughPut, he served as the CEO of his non-profit outfit, The Supply Chain Project.Org., as a partner at Tompkins Ventures, and as Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of the TeleHealth Juggernaut iWILL 'til i'mWELL. Steve began his career as a Production Supervisor at UPS, following which he became a Terminal Manager for Roadway Express, and CF Motor Freight (now XPO Logistics). He then went on to join Walmart, where he effectively became the first Chief Supply Chain Officer in 1994. During his tenure there, he introduced the Must-Arrive-By-Date, and Merchandise Logistics concepts along with several ToC concepts that helped to transform the company's operations for larger scales. Following Walmart, Steve switched over to the digital world when he became Executive VP of Product Marketing and Strategy at i2 Technologies, acquired by JDA, and now BlueYonder. This was followed by stints at executive posts at Air Road Express, One Network Enterprises, and Transplace. His last enterprise role was as the VP of Global Logistics and the Supply Chain Center of Operations Excellence at Starbucks. He became the COO of Gobble, a Silicon Valley startup to demonstrate how the latest tech could impact Supply Chains. While there he accepted the national award on behalf of the company as the "Most Innovative Supply Chain for 2019.

