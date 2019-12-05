Throne speech charts promising path: CPA Canada

OTTAWA, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) welcomes the direction signalled by the federal government in today's Throne Speech as it focuses on making a minority government work, addressing climate change and promoting tax fairness.

CPA Canada is encouraged to hear the government referencing the distinct spirit of Canadian collaboration, noting it is "open to new ideas from all Parliamentarians, stakeholders, public servants and Canadians."

One of the government's immediate priorities is to deliver the personal income tax cut for the middle class, as promised during the election campaign. "We support lower personal taxes and look forward to working with the government on other tax issues in the public interest," says Joy Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer, CPA Canada.

CPA Canada believes that sustainable growth and social development go hand in hand. We are encouraged by the government's pledge to protect the environment while growing the economy across Canada.

"The federal government faces a difficult balancing act," explains Thomas. "It must be mindful of global economic uncertainty while also paving the way to create prosperity, boost job creation and protect the environment."

CPA Canada wrote to the Prime Minister in advance of the Throne Speech to share its recommendations in public policy areas that are critical to Canadians and Canada.

