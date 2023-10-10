Thrive Career Wellness Inc. Launches Innovative Platform to Transform the Job Market in the Kingston-Pembroke Catchment Area

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Thrive Career Wellness Inc. ("Thrive"), a platform to help individuals advance their careers is, along with Serco Canada and Deloitte Canada is proud to announce today the official launch of its EmployNext , aimed at revolutionizing the way employment services are delivered in Ontario.

Thrive is launching in Ontario as part of the Ontario Government's Employment Service Transformation (EST ) initiative to create a new delivery model for the Kingston-Pembroke Catchment Area, as previously announced on September 22, 2022.

Effective immediately, all individuals receiving support from the Ontario Government in the Kingston-Pembroke region will get access to Thrive's proprietary software tools including:

Resume building and job readiness software to help individuals effectively prepare for a job search



Personalized Career Path Explorer: AI-driven career path advice helping individuals identify skill gaps and upskilling opportunities for in-demand occupations in their region



Advanced Matching Technology: Thrive's state-of-the-art algorithms to match job seekers with their ideal career opportunities, ensuring a mutually beneficial fit for both parties.



Enhanced Employer Tools: Employers can streamline their recruitment process, gaining access to a pool of highly qualified candidates and simplified hiring solutions.



Job Market Insights: Users can stay informed about the latest job market trends and gain insights to make informed career decisions pertinent to them.

As Thrive embarks on this exciting new chapter, Jeffrey Doucet, CEO and Co-Founder of Thrive expresses enthusiasm for the future, stating, "We are extremely excited to build on our momentum as the leading Canadian career transition provider to augment the quality of software available to individuals supported by employment services. Working with the EmployNext consortium we have been able to deliver the most advanced digital support available to job seekers in Ontario to date."

About Thrive Career Wellness Inc.:

Thrive Career Wellness Inc. is an award-winning global enterprise software company in the career and employment solutions industry. Committed to creating a thriving job market, Thrive Career Wellness Inc. offers innovative tools and resources that empower job seekers and employers to reach their full potential. Thrive career and employment solutions are used by Fortune 500 Companies, Small-Medium Businesses, and Government Organizations.

To learn more about Thrive Career Wellness Inc. and explore their platform, please visit www.thrivemycareer.com .

SOURCE Thrive Career Wellness Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Philip Luong, [email protected], 647-281-0635