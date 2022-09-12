Threeosix Industrial & Marcel Colomb First Nation Agree to Joint Venture for Construction

Threeosix Industrial Appointed as Construction Lead for Projects within the MCFN Territory

SASKATOON, SK, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Threeosix Industrial Services Inc. (the "Company" or "Threeosix") and Marcel Colomb First Nation ("MCFN") are pleased to announce the signing of a joint venture agreement (the "Agreement"). Under this Agreement, Threeosix will work with MCFN in pursuing specific contracts related to project development in MCFN's traditional territory, including around the town of Lynn Lake, Manitoba, Canada.

Threeosix and MCFN have been working over the past year and a half to form a relationship built on openness, respect, and transparency. They agreed to formalize their relationship in Fall 2021 by creating a joint venture for all projects located in MCFN's traditional territory. The joint venture will provide long-term economic and social benefits for MCFN, including increasing MCFN's capacity to conduct business in the construction, mining, and support services industries.

Scott Longmuir, President of Threeosix commented, "We're excited to have formalized our relationship with Marcel Colomb First Nation, and are optimistic about working together, and learning from one another on a long-term basis. The overarching goals for the business are to participate as one-team, working collaboratively with clients in the area, through all aspects of construction. We're very well-aligned in terms of ensuring that everything we do takes into consideration the environmental well-being of MCFN's traditional territory, and their culture while maintaining a focus on the needs of our prospective clients. Our JV is committed to ensuring that everything we do, and every step we take, enriches lives of the members, and increases the economic resiliency of Marcel Colomb First Nation."

Marcel Colomb First Nation leader, Chief Christopher Colomb, stated, "On behalf of Marcel Colomb First Nation, I am pleased to announce our joint venture with Threeosix. We have been extremely pleased and impressed with Threeosix's approach to First Nation engagement. Our negotiations were done in a respectful way, built on trust that recognizes and affirms our Inherent and Treaty Rights while ensuring that our membership's socio-economic interests are strengthened for many years to come with a focus on capacity building, construction skills, and job creation. We are committed to ensuring that all development on our territory is carried out in a respectful manner that honours our natural environment, homelands, traditions, protocols and language."

The Agreement establishes the framework from how Threeosix and MCFN will work together going forward. Both parties are committed to ensuring MCFN meaningfully participates in projects located within its traditional territory. An Executive Committee, designed to stay in lockstep through all aspects of the business operations, maintains open collaboration between the parties and combines traditional values with industrial construction best practices.

Threeosix and MCFN strive to identify long-term employment and training opportunities for MCFN members, including in post-construction operational support and service roles. Threeosix is committed to being regularly present in the community to realize this objective.

Lynn Lake and Area Projects Overview

The Lynn Lake Gold Project ("LLGP"), owned by Canadian-based gold producer Alamos Gold Inc., is one of several economic drivers in MCFN's traditional territory. According to the Alamos Gold Inc. website, the LLGP consists of five near surface deposits and has significant existing infrastructure, including the "Gordon" and "MacLellan" sites. The Gordon and MacLellan deposits will be developed using conventional truck and shovel open pit mining methods. They are expected to operate concurrently for the first six years of operation, with Gordon being depleted first given its higher grades and lower stripping ratio. As the Gordon pit nears depletion, mining equipment will be transferred to MacLellan and utilized over the remainder of its mine life. Following pre-production periods, combined mining rates are expected to range between 20.5 and 27.0Mt per year over the first seven years. Further information on the LLGP can be found on Alamos Gold Inc.'s website.

The LLGP, upgrades in public infrastructure, adjacent private development, and an increase in other exploration and development projects in the region, are all driving economic activity in the region, which has been less active in recent years.

About Threeosix

Threeosix is a professional and progressive multi-discipline industrial solutions provider, based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, serving the resources and infrastructure industries. Their objective is to develop long-term and meaningful, value-added relationships with project owners by providing prompt service and an undisputed commitment to transparency. They accomplish this while acting in the best interest of their clients. Being a top tier organization also means a commitment to diversity, inclusion and hiring from the communities within which they work.

The daily goal of the Threeosix team is to provide a professionally managed and safety conscious approach to construction, maintenance, fabrication, and mining that is easily recognized as the new standard.

About Marcel Colomb First Nation

MCFN (Cree: ᒥᓵᐢᑿᑑᒥᓇ, namîwi sâkahikan) is a First Nation Band of approximately 450 Registered Swampy Cree (Maškēkowak / nēhinawak) and Rocky Cree (Asinīskāwiyiniwak). MCFN's Black Sturgeon Reserve is located on Hughes Lake, 30 km east of the town of Lynn Lake, Manitoba, Canada. Chief Colomb and Councillors actively work to enhance economic development and opportunities for the community, including sustainable partnerships with the private sector.

