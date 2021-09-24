Three Ways to Grow your Electrical Business

Your website can be your number one tool for attracting new business. Several platforms, including SquareSpace and Wix, offer affordable online templates for building a website from scratch. Whether you decide to try it yourself or hire a designer, it's easy to create a custom site for your new business.

Ensuring key details are present on your website is a must, such as contact information, a list of services offered, locations where you work, an "About us" page to outline your experience and qualifications, and testimonials from satisfied customers.

You'll also want to make sure your site is locally search engine optimized (SEO). SEO is the tool web browsers use to deliver traffic to your site. Given that your service area is going to be geographically fixed, you'll want to make sure you attract clients in that area, which is why its key to list all the communities where your services are currently offered.

The free Google My Business tool can help promote your business on the search engine and its Maps feature by simply registering your company name, contact info, and hours directly with Google. You can also register your business on sites that clients use to find contractors, such as HomeStars and Houzz, and then link to these profiles from your site.

Consider adding a weekly or monthly blog on your site to help develop your persona as an industry expert. If there's a particular niche that you specialize in, such as energy conservation or Smart Home installations, write a brief overview of the subject and your expertise in it.

2. Master social media

People are increasingly using social media platforms as tools to find contractors, which makes it a great place to promote your business.

While social media experts will recommend you post daily, you don't have to. The goal here is to authentically build a portfolio of your work, including information, images, or videos that you can easily share with potential clients. Plus, in addition to your website, being present on social media, such as having a Facebook business page or an Instagram handle, provides another avenue of exposure for your company.

Instagram is one of the most popular apps out there and is relatively simple to use. Creating the content doesn't have to be complex – start by creating a page for your business and developing a content plan, and from there you can begin building an audience.

Also, social media doesn't have to be a daily chore. All these platforms allow you to draft messages ahead of time (when you do get that elusive office catchup time) and then schedule posts to go live later.

It is worth noting that social media users do expect a timely response, so you'll want to schedule part of your day – at least once a week – to manage your accounts and use this time to add or schedule new content and reply to any inquiries.

If you want to boost your audience level, all these platforms offer "pay-per-click" options that will promote your business. Don't forget that any money you spend on building and maintaining these marketing tools is tax deductible, so keep your receipts.

3. Old-school marketing

While digital marketing has increased in popularity, reflecting our media consumption habits, some tried and true methods still prove successful. For example, a decal on the sides of your truck with your company name, logo, and contact info can turn your ride into a rolling billboard.

To expand your base in a new neighbourhood, ask your clients if you can put a sign on their lawn advertising your services, and drop some flyers in neighbouring mailboxes.

Finally, you should always have some business cards handy – just make sure they're not dog-eared and covered with coffee stains.

