Three TriKE Candidates In Clinic As NK Cell Engager Field Reorganizes

Equity Insider News Commentary

Issued on behalf of GT Biopharma, Inc.

Companies mentioned: GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP), Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX), ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB)

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- The case for natural killer cell-based immunotherapy has been one of the longer-running theses in clinical oncology. NK cells sit on the body's first line of defense against foreign invaders, can be deployed as off-the-shelf therapeutics derived from donor cells or pluripotent stem cells, and have demonstrated meaningfully lower rates of cytokine release syndrome and graft-versus-host disease than the autologous CAR-T platforms that defined the cell therapy story of the prior decade. Clinical data from 2023 through 2026 has shown CRS incidence rates of less than 10% for NK therapies compared to 70%+ for some CAR-T products -- a safety profile that has made NK platforms more suitable for outpatient and repeat dosing models.[1]

Key Takeaways



GT Biopharma (NASDAQ: GTBP) has now advanced three TriKE candidates into the clinic -- GTB-3650 for CD33+ leukemias (AML/MDS), GTB-5550 for B7-H3-expressing solid tumors, and GTB-7550 in development for CD19+ lymphoid malignancies and autoimmune disease -- all built on the Company's 2nd-generation TriKE platform under an exclusive worldwide license with the University of Minnesota.

First patient was dosed in the GTB-5550 Phase 1 dose-escalation basket trial on May 14, 2026 -- the first nanobody TriKE tested with more patient-friendly subcutaneous dosing, distinguishing it in a category that has historically required continuous infusion.

The 2nd-generation TriKE platform has been described as 10–40 times more potent than 1st-generation TriKE, with all current development now focused on the 2nd-generation platform. The TriKE design engages CD16 on NK cells, embeds an IL-15 moiety to drive NK cell proliferation and persistence, and targets tumor-associated antigens with a nanobody arm.

The publicly listed NK cell therapy and engager universe spans more than 140 companies globally, with cumulative funding into NK-focused biotech exceeding US$4.2 billion between 2020 and 2026 -- a structural shift that has positioned NK cell therapeutics as one of the most actively funded immuno-oncology categories of the decade.

What has changed in 2026 is not the thesis. It is the conversion of the thesis into clinical events. Cumulative funding flowing into NK-focused biotech firms now exceeds US$4.2 billion across 2020 to 2026, with a continued rise expected as clinical successes and regulatory clarity expand throughout the decade.[1] Inside that environment, the small set of companies that are actually dosing patients on NK cell engager platforms -- not just talking about doing so -- are the ones that the next phase of capital is now finding. GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) is one of them.

Three TriKE Candidates In The Clinic, And A Platform Designed Around NK Cell Biology

GT Biopharma's TriKE platform is built around a specific molecular architecture: a tri-specific killer engager that engages the CD16 activating receptor on natural killer cells using nanobody technology, embeds a human interleukin-15 (IL-15) crosslinker to enhance NK cell proliferation and persistence, and targets tumor-associated antigens with a dedicated targeting arm.[2] The CD16-anchored design mirrors the CD3-anchored design of T-cell engager therapeutics, but instead recruits and activates NK cells -- an immune-cell category with structurally different cytokine-release and persistence profiles than T cells.[3]

Unlike full-length tri-specific antibodies, TriKEs are small single-chain fusion proteins that bind the CD16 receptor of NK cells using nanobody technology, which has been shown in preclinical studies to produce a more potent and lasting response.[2] TriKEs form an immune synapse between the NK cell and the tumor cell, thereby inducing NK cell activation at that site, and NK cells mediate antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) through the highly potent CD16 activating receptor.[2] The molecules are also designed to be non-immunogenic, have quick clearance properties, and can be engineered rapidly to target a variety of tumor antigens -- attributes the Company has framed as making them an ideal pharmaceutical platform for potentiated NK cell-based immunotherapies.[2]

The platform now has three programs in clinical development. GTB-3650 is the Company's first 2nd-generation camelid nanobody TriKE, being tested clinically for the treatment of CD33-positive leukemias including acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).[3] GTB-5550, advanced into the clinic on May 14, 2026 with the first patient dosed, is the B7-H3-targeted program for solid tumors -- and is the first dual-nanobody TriKE tested with more patient-friendly subcutaneous dosing.[4] GTB-7550 is in development for the treatment of CD19-positive lymphoid malignancies and autoimmune disease, with a tri-specific molecule composed of a camelid nanobody binding the CD16 receptor on NK cells, the single-chain variable fragment (scFv) of an anti-CD19 antibody, and an IL-15 linker.[3]

Why The Subcutaneous Dosing And Nanobody Architecture Matter

The GTB-5550 trial is the Company's first to deploy subcutaneous dosing, distinguishing it in an engager-therapy category where most molecules have historically required continuous infusion.[4] The patient-experience implications are significant: subcutaneous dosing is more compatible with outpatient delivery, lower-cost infrastructure, and repeat dosing -- all of which expand both the addressable patient population and the commercial deployment options if the molecule clears clinical proof-of-concept.

The nanobody architecture matters for a different set of reasons. Camelid nanobodies are substantially smaller than conventional antibody fragments, which contributes to faster biodistribution and clearance and -- critically for solid tumor applications -- potentially better penetration of tumor tissue.[2] As the Company has framed it, the TriKE molecules have an attractive biodistribution as a consequence of their smaller size, a factor that is expected to be important in the treatment of solid tumors.[2] Solid tumors have historically been the harder problem for NK-cell-based therapeutics; the GTB-5550 program is structured around the engineering choices designed to overcome the historical penetration limitations of larger engager molecules.

How GT Biopharma Sits Inside The NK Cell Therapy Universe

The publicly listed NK cell therapy and engager universe is large and structurally varied -- spanning more than 140 companies across the global pipeline.[5] North America remains the largest regional market, capturing approximately 44% of global revenue in 2026 (more than US$235 million), driven by robust R&D investment, FDA Fast Track designations, and a high concentration of biotech companies operating across CAR-NK, NK cell engagers, and iPSC-derived NK platforms.[1] The region also leads in clinical development, hosting 45–50% of all global NK-cell-related trials.[1]

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) is one of the leading publicly listed NK cell therapy companies, with a platform built around induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived NK cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Fate's iPSC platform offers an off-the-shelf manufacturing approach that contrasts mechanistically with engager molecule platforms like TriKE -- but the platforms compete for the same broader NK-cell-based immuno-oncology opportunity. Fate represents the institutional-scale NK cell therapy comparable and provides one of the cleanest read-throughs for how the public market is currently valuing NK cell platforms at the cell-therapy end of the spectrum.

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) has been one of the more visible players in the CAR-NK space, developing engineered NK cell therapies derived from healthy donor NK cells for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers.[6] As an off-the-shelf donor-derived NK cell therapy company, Nkarta sits in a mechanistically adjacent -- but architecturally distinct -- corner of the NK cell therapy universe from GT Biopharma's engager-platform approach. Nkarta's progression of NKX019 and related programs into pivotal-stage clinical work has helped to establish the CAR-NK reference comparable on which much of the broader public-market NK cell narrative now hangs.

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) has built an integrated immunotherapy platform that includes NK cell-based therapeutic approaches alongside cytokine, antibody, and vaccine technologies. The Company's broader oncology and infectious disease platform places it in a different scale and breadth of pipeline than a single-platform engager-focused company like GT Biopharma -- but ImmunityBio's NK component contributes to the broader institutional case that NK cell biology is now actively translatable into approved therapeutics. ImmunityBio represents the integrated multi-modality NK platform comparable that helps frame how NK cell biology is being embedded into the broader oncology development environment in 2026.

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) is a clinical-stage immunology company developing therapies that target the innate immune system, including NK-cell-targeted programs. INmune's approach focuses on reprogramming the innate immune system to treat disease, with development programs spanning oncology and chronic inflammation. As a clinical-stage small-cap company with an innate-immunity focus, INmune represents one of the more directly comparable size-and-stage public companies for an NK-platform investment thesis -- and helps establish a relevant market-cap reference frame for the kind of small-cap, single-platform NK biotech that GT Biopharma also represents.

Across all four comparables, the pattern is clear: NK-cell-based immunotherapy has reached the threshold where mechanism diversity inside the category now matters -- and the four comparables span four meaningfully different approaches to harnessing NK cell biology. GT Biopharma's TriKE platform offers the engager-molecule entry point into that broader investment landscape.

The Late-2026 Catalyst Window

Phase 1 trial updates for GTB-5550 are anticipated in the second half of 2026 as enrollment progresses through dose escalation cohorts.[7] The Company's cash balance of approximately US$9 million as of March 31, 2026 is anticipated to provide sufficient runway through Q4 2026.[7] In other words, the next clinical readouts and the next capital-markets event are both visible inside the next two to three quarters -- a defined window in which the platform's translational thesis will be tested against actual Phase 1 patient data.

For investors looking at a single-platform clinical-stage NK cell engager exposure with three candidates in the clinic, a 2nd-generation platform described as 10–40 times more potent than its predecessor, and a defined 2H 2026 catalyst window -- GT Biopharma offers a small-cap, focused entry point into one of the most actively funded immuno-oncology categories of the decade. The broader NK cell therapy universe will continue to develop along multiple parallel mechanisms; the question for GT Biopharma specifically is whether the TriKE platform can produce the kind of Phase 1 signal in the dose-escalation cohorts that converts platform thesis into clinical proof. The next read on that question arrives across the back half of 2026.

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Article Sources

[1] https://www.globalgrowthinsights.com/blog/nk-cell-therapy-companies-1072

[2] https://www.gtbiopharma.com/our-technologies

[3] https://www.gtbiopharma.com/product-pipeline/overview

[4] https://www.manilatimes.net/2026/05/14/tmt-newswire/globenewswire/gt-biopharma-announces-first-patient-dosed-in-phase-1-trial-of-gtb-5550-a-b7-h3-targeted-natural-killer-nk-cell-engager-for-solid-tumors/2343964

[5] https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nk-cell-therapy-clinical-trial-pipeline-appears-robust-with-140-key-pharma-companies-actively-working-in-the-therapeutics-segment--delveinsight-302300917.html

[6] https://www.biopharmadive.com/news/nkarta-leukemia-lymphoma-nk-cell-therapy-results/622594/

[7] https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/gt-biopharma-reports-first-quarter-2026-financial-results

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