Inside America's Largest Conventional Measured and Indicated Uranium Deposit: Eagle Nuclear Energy Advances Aurora Toward Pre-Feasibility

Issued on behalf of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp.

Environmental baseline studies commence at flagship Aurora Uranium Project ahead of 27,000-foot, 47-hole drill program scheduled to commence in July 2026; PFS targeted second half of 2027

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary -- The United States burns through roughly 50 million pounds of uranium each year to fuel the world's largest fleet of nuclear reactors, and imports approximately 95% of that uranium from foreign suppliers.[1] That structural import dependence -- combined with accelerating demand projections for nuclear power across AI data centers, grid expansion, and emerging space-deployment mandates -- has placed domestic uranium development firmly into the national security conversation. Spot uranium pricing reached approximately $86.55 per pound as of May 1, 2026, up 24% over the trailing twelve months, providing the price backdrop against which the small group of U.S.-asset uranium developers has been advancing through the spring of 2026.[2]

Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL) -- a next-generation nuclear energy company that owns the rights to the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States-- on May 5, 2026 announced the commencement of environmental baseline studies in advance of the Company's previously announced 27,000-foot, 47-hole Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS")-related drill program at its flagship Aurora Uranium Project, located along the Oregon–Nevada border.[3] The studies are being conducted by numerous engaged consultants ahead of the drill program, which is scheduled to commence in early July 2026 using two to three rigs over an estimated three- to four-month period.[3]

Aurora: A Defined Conventional Uranium Resource

The Aurora Uranium Project hosts 32.75 million pounds of indicated and 4.98 million pounds of inferred uranium resource under the SK-1300 TRS reporting standard.[2] The adjacent Cordex deposit, also held by the Company, is positioned as offering significant potential to expand the project's overall resource inventory beyond Aurora's current indicated and inferred base.[3] Together, the assets anchor Eagle's stated long-term strategy to develop an integrated nuclear energy platform that combines domestic uranium resources with exclusive Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology --the integrated platform strategy the Company has emphasized since its February 25, 2026 Nasdaq listing..[2]

Drill Program Engineering and Permitting Sequence

On April 1, 2026, Eagle announced its plans to conduct a 27,000-foot drill program at Aurora -- designed by resource consultants BBA USA Inc. ("BBA") to address data gaps identified through a comprehensive Gap Analysis study and advance the project toward a PFS.[4] On April 9, 2026, the Company signed a Drilling Services Agreement with Fallon, Nevada-based Harris Exploration Drilling & Associates Inc. ("Harris Drilling"), which committed up to three track-mounted core drill rigs to complete the 47-hole program designed by BBA.[5]

The permitting workstream advanced in parallel. On March 18, 2026, Eagle selected SLR International Corporation to lead the permitting effort at Aurora -- a leading global mining and environmental consulting firm bringing experience with the federal and state permitting process for U.S. uranium developments.[6] On March 10, 2026, the Company announced it had joined the Uranium Producers of America -- an industry trade association that aligns Eagle with the broader U.S. domestic uranium policy conversation.[6]

The Company on April 15, 2026 provided its first quarter 2026 corporate update and financial results -- the first quarter following the February 24, 2026 completion of its business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II and the February 25, 2026 commencement of Nasdaq trading under the symbol "NUCL."[7]

A Tightening Uranium Market Backdrop

The price environment for U.S. domestic uranium developers has continued to firm through Q2 2026. Spot uranium pricing at approximately $86.55 per pound as of May 1, 2026 represents one of the strongest sustained price ranges of the past decade for the metal.[2] White House National Science and Technology Memorandum 3, issued April 14, 2026, mandates space-based nuclear deployment by 2028 and lunar reactor deployment by 2030 -- federal directives that have increased the strategic importance of domestic uranium and the enriched fuel cycle running adjacent to it.[8]Across the broader uranium sector, producers operating U.S. and adjacent assets continue to reinforce the growing demand backdrop Eagle is advancing into. .

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) (TSX: CCO), one of the world's largest publicly listed uranium producers, has continued to advance the Cigar Lake operation and the McArthur River/Key Lake restart in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan -- alongside its strategic 49% interest in Westinghouse Electric Company. The Company has remained the benchmark name for senior uranium production exposure in the public markets.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) has continued to advance its U.S.-based in-situ recovery uranium production platform across Texas and Wyoming, alongside development-stage assets in the Powder River and Great Divide basins. UEC's positioning as one of the larger pure-play U.S. uranium developers makes its operational cadence a useful read on the broader U.S. uranium production conversation that Eagle's Aurora development pathway sits within.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), the U.S.'s largest producer of uranium concentrates and a leading rare earth elements producer, operates the White Mesa Mill in Utah -- the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium mill in the United States. Energy Fuels' integrated U.S. uranium-and-critical-minerals positioning has continued to draw attention as the broader domestic supply chain policy conversation has accelerated.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE American: DNN) (TSX: DML) has continued to advance its Phoenix In-Situ Recovery uranium project at Wheeler River in Saskatchewan toward final investment decision, with the project positioned as one of the lower-cost potential new uranium operations in North America. Denison's progress in the Athabasca Basin provides one of the more closely watched development timelines in the senior uranium developer cohort.

Bottom Line on NUCL's Position

The May 5, 2026 commencement of environmental baseline studies marks the start of the PFS-related workstream proper at Aurora. With the drill program scheduled to commence in July 2026 under a signed Drilling Services Agreement with Harris Drilling, permitting led by SLR, resource modelling by BBA, and the Company holding what it describes as the largest conventional measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States, Eagle has translated its February 2026 Nasdaq listing into an operational execution profile aligned with the broader uranium sector's current growth cycle. . The PFS is targeted for the second half of 2027; the next several quarters will be defined by drill progress, baseline-study completion, and the permitting interface across federal and state regulators.[3]

Read more about Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. at: usanewsgroup.com/nucl-profile

CONTACT:

Equity Insider

[email protected]

(604) 265-2873

SOURCES:

Equity-Insider.com -- "The U.S. Imports 95% of Its Uranium. One Nasdaq-Listed Newcomer is the Largest Conventional Deposit in the Country," GlobeNewswire, April 16, 2026, https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/04/16/3275617/0/en/The-U-S-Imports-95-of-Its-Uranium-One-Nasdaq-Listed-Newcomer-is-the-Largest-Conventional-Deposit-in-the-Country.html GlobeNewswire -- "Domestic Uranium Development Update: Eagle Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NUCL) Initiates Pre-Drill Environmental Baseline Studies at Aurora Project," May 6, 2026, https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/05/06/3289153/0/en/Domestic-Uranium-Development-Update-Eagle-Nuclear-Energy-NASDAQ-NUCL-Initiates-Pre-Drill-Environmental-Baseline-Studies-at-Aurora-Project.html Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. -- "Eagle Nuclear Energy Announces Commencement of Environmental Baseline Studies in Advance of PFS-Related Drill Program at Aurora," GlobeNewswire, May 5, 2026, https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/05/05/3287674/0/en/Eagle-Nuclear-Energy-Announces-Commencement-of-Environmental-Baseline-Studies-in-Advance-of-PFS-Related-Drill-Program-at-Aurora.html Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. -- "Eagle Nuclear Energy Announces Plans to Conduct a 27,000 Ft Drill Program To Advance Aurora Toward a Pre-Feasibility Study," April 1, 2026, https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/04/01/3266610/0/en/Eagle-Nuclear-Energy-Announces-Plans-to-Conduct-a-27-000-Ft-Drill-Program-To-Advance-Aurora-Toward-a-Pre-Feasibility-Study.html Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. -- "Eagle Nuclear Energy Engages Drilling Company And Files Permit Applications For PFS-Related Drill Program at Aurora," April 9, 2026, https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/04/09/3270973/0/en/Eagle-Nuclear-Energy-Engages-Drilling-Company-And-Files-Permit-Applications-For-PFS-Related-Drill-Program-at-Aurora.html Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. -- "Eagle Nuclear Energy Selects SLR International Corporation to Lead the Permitting Effort at Aurora Uranium Project," March 18, 2026; "Eagle Nuclear Energy Joins Uranium Producers of America," March 10, 2026. Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. -- "Eagle Nuclear Energy Provides First Quarter 2026 Corporate Update," April 15, 2026. 24/7 Wall St. -- "Oklo, Nano Nuclear, Centrus, NuScale Surge as White House Space Nuclear Mandate Electrifies the Sector," April 16, 2026.

DISCLAIMER:

Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a digital media distribution and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity-Insider.com is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). This article is being distributed by Equity Insider on behalf of MIQ. MIQ has been paid a fee by Creative Direct Marketing Group ("CDMG") for Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. advertising and digital media. MIQ does not currently own shares of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp., but reserves the right to buy and sell shares of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. There may also be 3rd parties who may have shares of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, has been reviewed and approved on behalf of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. by CDMG.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements included in this commentary are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this commentary -- including statements regarding Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp.'s drill program schedule, environmental baseline studies, permitting timelines, PFS targets, resource expansion potential, anticipated nuclear energy market demand, U.S. domestic uranium supply chain dynamics, and integrated SMR platform development -- are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Risks include, without limitation: risks related to the business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II completed February 24, 2026 and matters disclosed in the Company's registration statement on Form S-1 originally filed with the SEC on March 19, 2026 and any amendments or supplements thereto; risks related to permitting and regulatory approvals; risks related to drilling results and resource expansion; market and commodity price volatility; legal and listing risks; and other operational and financial risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2840019/5969765/Equity_Insider_Logo.jpg