A Unique Klotho-based Anti-Aging Therapy to Be Introduced at a Premier Longevity Forum: Inside Avaí Bio's Cell-Based Platform Approach

Equity Insider News Commentary

Issued on behalf of Avaí Bio, Inc.

Joint venture with Austrianova advances the production of cells that produce the longevity protein α-Klotho from encapsulated cells; latest data to be presented at the Second Annual Klotho Conference

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Longevity and anti-aging therapeutics have moved decisively from frontier science to organized commercial development through the first half of 2026. Industry data show approximately $3.74 billion of disclosed longevity-biotech financing in Q1 2026 across 49 deals -- a 56% increase in capital deployed over Q1 2025 -- and the broader longevity biotech market has been forecast to reach approximately US$29.2 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of roughly 12.84% from US$9.86 billion in 2026.[1] Within that envelope, the share of programs targeting cellular senescence, gene-editing techniques, and metabolic-disorder pathways has continued to expand, with senolytic compounds and cell-based therapies increasingly dominating the early-stage research pipeline.[1]

Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) -- formerly known as Avant Technologies Inc. -- is an emerging biotechnology company developing transformative cell-based therapies for diabetes, age-related disorders, and anti-aging.[2] The Company has two development programs in its cellular therapies pipeline: a diabetes program advancing a treatment for type 1 and type 2 insulin-dependent diabetes, and an α-Klotho protein development program advancing therapies for age-related diseases and anti-aging treatments.[2] Both programs have been structured through joint venture and licensing agreements with partners specialized in the underlying cell-line and cell-encapsulation technologies -- a partnership-led approach that the Company has positioned as appropriate to the cross-disciplinary nature of cell-based therapeutic development.[2]

On April 7, 2026, Avaí Bio announced -- in collaboration with its joint venture partner, Austrianova, a global biotechnology company -- that it will present the latest data from its α-Klotho anti-aging therapy at the Second Annual Klotho Conference, which focuses on the future of Klotho-based therapies.[3] Rahul Pawa, Chief Production Officer at Austrianova, will deliver the presentation during the September conference, representing Avaí Bio, Austrianova, and their 50/50 joint venture company, Klothonova.[3] The presentation will focus on the production of the longevity protein α-Klotho from encapsulated cells -- an approach designed to sustainably restore circulating α-Klotho levels and support potential therapeutic applications in aging and age-related conditions.[3]

In commentary supporting the announcement, Brian Salmons, Chief Executive Officer of Austrianova, said the parties "look forward to sharing the latest data from Klothonova's progress in α-Klotho production from encapsulated cells at this prestigious forum," adding that the team was honored to be invited by Harvard-trained neuroscientist Carmen Abrahams to participate in the conference and to present the latest data on production of α-Klotho using Cell-in-a-Box® alongside peers in the longevity research community.[3]

The Underlying Platform: Cell-in-a-Box® and Klothonova

Austrianova, based in Singapore, is a leading biotechnology company specializing in cell encapsulation, GMP-grade cell products, and cell line development, backed by over 50 peer-reviewed publications and partnerships with global pharmaceutical and biotech companies.[3] The Company's Cell-in-a-Box® technology forms the foundation of the encapsulation approach across both Avaí Bio's α-Klotho program and the Company's diabetes program -- which is focused on developing an insulin-producing cell line and encapsulating those cells inside Cell-in-a-Box® to create a bio-artificial pancreas for type 1 and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes.[2]

The α-Klotho program targets a longevity protein whose circulating levels have been the subject of significant scientific interest as a potential intervention point in age-related decline. The Klothonova joint venture combines Avaí Bio's biotechnology focus with Austrianova's cell-encapsulation IP and manufacturing capability -- a structure that the Company has positioned as enabling sustained development of the production platform required for therapeutic applications.

Sector Context: Longevity and Cell-Based Therapy Capital Flow

The publicly listed longevity and cell-therapy universe has continued to deliver developments through Q1 and into Q2 2026 that frame the broader environment Avaí Bio's pipeline is being developed within.

BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for cardiometabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging. On May 8, 2026, the Company reported positive topline Phase 1 data for BGE-102, demonstrating reductions in inflammatory biomarkers of cardiovascular risk consistent with potential best-in-class positioning among oral NLRP3 inhibitors. Phase 2 dose-ranging proof-of-concept trials are planned to initiate in mid-2026 across cardiovascular risk and diabetic macular edema indications, with the Company having completed an upsized $132.3 million follow-on public offering during Q1 2026. BioAge's positioning at the intersection of longevity-platform discovery and active clinical development provides a useful reference point on the broader aging-biology therapeutics universe that Avaí Bio's α-Klotho program sits within.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) has continued to expand its CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform across multiple therapeutic verticals -- including the autologous and allogeneic cell therapy programs that have continued to define the cutting edge of the cell-therapy category. The Company's positioning at the gene-editing layer of the broader cell-based therapeutic universe provides a useful reference point on the cell-line engineering side of the platform stack that Avaí Bio's joint-venture structure is engaging.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) reported its first quarter 2026 financial results on May 4, 2026. The Company's broader R&D pipeline has continued to include cell-based therapeutic programs across multiple indications, alongside the established cystic fibrosis franchise. Vertex has been one of the larger and more durable publicly listed biotechnology platforms in the cell-therapy-adjacent universe.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) focuses on applying its knowledge of human genetics to advance neurogenetic medicines, with a program pipeline that includes therapies for Alzheimer's disease, ALS, and Parkinson's disease -- neurodegenerative conditions that sit alongside the broader age-related disease pathway that the α-Klotho program is being developed against. The Company's TRACER AAV capsid discovery platform represents one of the active approaches to addressing the gene-therapy delivery challenges that have continued to define the cell-and-gene-therapy commercialization pathway.

Bottom Line on AVAI's Position

Avaí Bio's April 7, 2026, announcement of the Klotho Conference presentation marks the Company's continued engagement with the broader longevity research community. The combination of the α-Klotho longevity program through Klothonova with Austrianova, the diabetes program leveraging Cell-in-a-Box® encapsulation, and the refocused independent business strategy positions the Company at the early-stage development end of one of the more rapidly capitalized therapeutic categories in biotechnology heading into the second half of 2026.

Read more about Avaí Bio, Inc. at: equity-insider.com/avai-profile

CONTACT:

Equity Insider [email protected] (604) 265-2873

SOURCES:

Longevity Technology / Market Reports World -- "Longevity biotech investment 2026: we're set for a breakout year," March 31, 2026, https://longevity.technology/news/longevity-biotech-investment-2026-were-set-for-a-breakout-year/; Longevity Biotech Market Report. AVAI BIO / Stocktitan -- AVAI corporate profile and historic 8-K filings re company name change from Avant Technologies Inc. to Avaí Bio, Inc., https://www.stocktitan.net/overview/AVAI/ Avaí Bio, Inc. -- "Avaí Bio and Austrianova to Present Latest Data on Klotho Anti-Aging Therapy at Annual Klotho Conference," PRNewswire, April 7, 2026, https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avai-bio-and-austrianova-to-present-latest-data-on-klotho-anti-aging-therapy-at-annual-klotho-conference-302735274.html

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