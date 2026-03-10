CAMPBELL RIVER, BC, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Illegal harvesting poses risks to fish stocks, marine ecosystems, and local economies. Fishery officers with Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) play a vital role in protecting Canada's vital aquatic resources by enforcing fishing laws, conducting inspections, monitoring ecosystems, and promoting public education and conservation.

A total of three judgements in Campbell River Provincial Court were issued between November 24, 2025 and January 29, 2026, concluding three separate trials involving Sufeng Weng, Yuxuan Wang and Genjing Dai. The men were fishing together when various offences under Canada's Fisheries Act, Fishery (General) Regulations, the British Columbia Sport Fishing Regulations (BCSFR) occurred. On January 29, 2026, Mr. Weng was fined a total of $6,000.On January 12, 2026, Mr. Wang was fined a total of $2,600, and on November 24, 2025, Mr. Dai was fined a total of $3,000.

On May 28, 2025, Conservation and Protection fishery officers were conducting inspections of recreational fishers on the Willow Point beach in Campbell River, B.C. When officers identified themselves, Mr. Weng, Mr. Wang and Mr. Dai immediately tried to dump items out of a bucket they were holding into the water. The officers ordered the group to cease what they were doing so that they could inspect the fishers' licenses and catch. They discovered 43 Giant Red Sea cucumbers and Orange Sea Cucumbers, which is over the daily possession limit for sea cucumbers of 12 per person. All live sea cucumbers were returned to the ocean.

The recreational fishery for Giant Red Sea Cucumber is small but carefully managed to protect this slow‑moving species. Daily catch and possession limits are in place to ensure sustainable harvest opportunities, safeguard long‑term stock health, and support First Nations communities that rely on sea cucumbers for food, social and ceremonial purposes. When individuals exceed harvest limits, they put this sensitive stock at risk. Overharvesting can reduce sea cucumber densities to levels that hinder successful reproduction, threatening the species and potentially leading to future fishery restrictions or closures.

DFO protects and conserves marine resources, and enforces the Fisheries Act. As part of DFO's work to disrupt and prevent illegal activity, the Department asks the public for information on activities of this nature or any contravention of the Fisheries Act and regulations. Anyone with information can call DFO Pacific Region's toll-free violation reporting line at 1‑800‑465‑4336, or email the details to [email protected].

The fisheries regulations used to manage, regulate and conserve B.C.'s Giant Red Sea Cucumbers and Orange Sea Cucumbers include, amongst others, specific restrictions around: exceeding the recreational Giant Red Sea Cucumber harvest limit, and possession of sea cucumbers in a manner that the species and number cannot be readily determined.

During the inspection, Mr. Weng stated he had more sea cucumbers in his vehicle. Officers discovered containers with an undetermined amount of what appeared to be sea cucumbers and processed sea urchin. The sea cucumbers were frozen in blocks, while the sea urchins had been processed for consumption.

Recreational overharvesting of unique marine species such as sea cucumbers is unusual in British Columbia.

