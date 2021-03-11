OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ - As we continue to adapt to the new physical, social and economic realities presented by COVID-19, all orders of government are working together to ensure the safety and well-being of Canadians. This includes providing local communities with tools and support for evidence-based decision-making that will help them plan a healthier, safer and more prosperous future for everyone.

That's why the Government of Canada is investing over $113,000 in three new projects in Prince Edward Island communities through the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities on behalf of the federal government. The program aims to strengthen local infrastructure planning and decision-making by increasing local asset management capacity through investments in activities such as asset management training, technology and software enhancements and information sharing.

With funding from MAMP:

The Town of North Rustico will receive $18,719 to complete a detailed inventory of all assets, improving their asset management skills while focusing on data collection and reporting.

will receive to complete a detailed inventory of all assets, improving their asset management skills while focusing on data collection and reporting. Receiving $45,000 and $50,000 respectively, the Rural Municipality of Wellington and the Town of Three Rivers will each create an infrastructure inventory for their major asset groups using open-source software tools. Through a thorough risk assessment process, critical assets will be prioritized, helping the municipalities develop their capital and operational budgets and a long-term financial strategy.

Quotes

"I'm very proud that we're investing in infrastructure asset management projects in North Rustico, Three Rivers, and Wellington. Doing this now will help our communities become more sustainable and resilient, and will help them make informed decisions that will grow our local economies and improve the quality of life for Islanders for years to come."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Rural communities are the backbone of the Canadian economy and among the best places in Canada to call home. Smart investments in infrastructure are helping smaller communities to grow, strengthen their economies and improve quality of life for their residents as they recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through projects like those announced today, our government is helping to ensure that local leaders, especially those in rural areas, have the tools they need to plan for the long-term and creating stronger rural communities now and for generations to come."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"Municipalities of all sizes are Canada's builders. They own nearly 60 percent of the public infrastructure that supports Canada's economy and quality of life. With strengthened asset management practices, they are making infrastructure investment decisions based on sound and reliable data. Supported by our strong federal-municipal partnership, FCM is delivering programs from coast to coast to coast that help municipalities in Prince Edward Island do what they do best: deliver solutions that work."

Garth Frizzell, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The $110-million Municipal Asset Management Program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of Canada , has invested in more than 830 municipal asset management projects.

Municipal Asset Management Program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of , has invested in more than 830 municipal asset management projects. MAMP offers funding, training, and resources to help small and medium sized municipalities improve their asset management policies and approaches enabling them to make solid infrastructure investment decisions.

To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects in a variety of areas including disaster mitigation and adaptation projects and pandemic-resilient infrastructure.

Furthermore, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services in response to immediate and ongoing coronavirus-related needs over the next two years.

in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services in response to immediate and ongoing coronavirus-related needs over the next two years. Since 2016, the federal government has invested $28 billion in over 18,000 infrastructure projects in communities with populations under 100,000. More than 6,100 kilometers of highways and roads, and 103 bridges have been built, repaired or upgraded in rural communities, and more than 3,134 projects are providing rural communities with access to cleaner, more sustainable sources of drinking water.

