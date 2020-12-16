Three Ontario pediatricians honoured with AAP Special Achievement Awards

Prestigious award recognizes pediatricians' outstanding dedication to improving the lives of Ontario's children

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The Pediatricians Alliance of Ontario (PAO), the Ontario chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is the official body representing the provinces' pediatricians, announces an unprecedented three winners of the AAP Special Achievement Awards. The annual Award recognizes the outstanding work of pediatricians on behalf of the well-being of children in Ontario.

"Ontario pediatricians are children's specialists for life and are on the front line of advocating for children where they live, learn and play" said Dr. Sharon Burey, President of the Pediatricians Alliance of Ontario. "This year has been particularly challenging, and we have an unprecedented three honourees who have gone above and beyond for Ontario children".

The winners were nominated by the PAO Executive from the over 1450 Ontario pediatricians, and are awarded by the AAP. The three pediatricians exemplify the mandate of the AAP to recognize individuals for their work on a new and innovative project in the past year or for their lifetime achievement in pediatric work.

Dr. Tony Barrozzino is currently the Director of Community Outreach & Ambulatory Services in the Department of Pediatrics at St. Michael's Hospital and formerly served there as the Chief of Pediatrics. He is recognized for his outstanding work in advocating for Kids New to Canada and pediatric outreach to marginalized communities in Toronto.

Dr. Nicola Jones-Stokreef is the founding member, past president, and past-Chair of PONDA (Physicians of Ontario Neurodevelopmental Advocacy), a lecturer of developmental pediatrics at the University of Toronto, and a developmental pediatrician with Children's Treatment Network of Simcoe York. She passionately advocates for children and youth with special needs and learning disabilities within Ontario.

For over 16 years, Dr. Hirotaka Yamashiro has tirelessly led Ontario pediatricians in a variety of leadership roles within the OMA Board of Directors, as Chair of the Physician Services Committee and Health Policy Committee. He is the current Chair of the Pediatrics Section, OMA and is a community pediatrician with special interest in respiratory diseases with a private practice in Toronto

"These awardees exemplify the commitment of pediatricians across Ontario to leadership, equity and access to care," Dr. Burey concluded.

For full biographies and the previous winner list: https://pedsontario.com/Projects/Ontario-Pediatricians-of-the-Year-Award.

The PAO represents Pediatricians throughout the province of Ontario. Its mission is to advocate for the health and well-being of Ontario children and be the representative voice of its pediatricians. Pediatricians Alliance of Ontario: Children's Specialists for Life.

