Three new promotional packs from LandShark Canada will help you celebrate the new season

KITCHENER, ON, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ -

HIGHLIGHTS:

LandShark Canada is celebrating the warmer weather with three new promotional packs: Fin to Win Sweepstakes, Margaritaville Trip Giveaway and T-Shirt In Case (CNW Group/Waterloo Brewing)

LandShark Canada is celebrating the warmer weather with three new promotional packs: Fin to Win Sweepstakes, Margaritaville Trip Giveaway and T-Shirt In Case

These promotional packs provide Fin Fans with the chance to win free LandShark gear and a LandShark tropical getaway

LandShark is available wherever you buy beer in Ontario

Put on your sunscreen and pop the lid off your LandShark! LandShark Canada is celebrating the warmer weather with three new promotional packs: Fin to Win Sweepstakes, a Margaritaville Trip Giveaway and every Fin Fan's favourite – T-Shirt In Case.

In late May, specially marked 24x355ml bottle cases of LandShark Lager will contain 1 of 5 limited edition LandShark t-shirts. For the sixth year in a row, LandShark has new designs for Fin Fans to collect. These shirts will have you looking spiffy for that summer beach vacation you've been day-dreaming about.

"LandShark T-Shirt in case is always a fan favourite. We're so excited to see Fin Fans sporting these new designs as the weather gets warmer," said Kim Mannerow, Senior Marketing Manager at Carlsberg Canada.

To go with your new T-Shirt, Fin Fans can also enter to win 1 of 1000 limited edition LandShark prizes by entering the code found in specially marked 24x355ml Big Shore 2-4 can packs of LandShark Lager. A variety of prizes are available to be won, including LandShark sunnies, bucket hats, pool floaties, or even a stand-up paddle board.

If that wasn't enough, specially marked 15x355ml can Kickback Packs and 6x473ml can packs also feature a code to enter an exclusive contest for your chance to win 1 of 10 trips for two to Margaritaville, Hollywood Beach Resort in sunny Florida.

"We're always looking for new ways to engage with Fin Fans, and this year, we really wanted to reward their loyalty with several different opportunities to win," said Michael Villani, Director of Sales, Ontario at Carlsberg Canada.

The following promotional packs will be available this May at a variety of retailers including the Waterloo Brewing Beer Store, the LCBO, The Beer Store and select grocery. So fins up to a great summer full of LandShark freebies – it doesn't get much better than that!

About Waterloo Brewing

Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers, and in 2015 secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers and ciders.

The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production.

Since March 2023, Waterloo Brewing has been a part of the Carlsberg Group, which is one of the largest brewing companies in the world. The Group's purpose is brewing for a better today and tomorrow. Doing business responsibly and sustainably supports that purpose – and drives the efforts to deliver value for shareholders and society.

SOURCE Waterloo Brewing

For further information: Kim Mannerow, Senior Marketing Manager, Calrsberg Canada, 519-742-2732, x105, [email protected]