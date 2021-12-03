Three new Directors Elected at the GreenFirst AGM

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSXV: GFP) ("GreenFirst") is pleased to announce Barbara Anie, David Chartrand, and W. Sean Willy have been elected to the GreenFirst Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on December 2, 2021. Directors, Hassan Raza Baqar, Richard E Govignon, and Andrew McIntyre did not stand for re-election. Paul Rivett, Rick Doman, William G. Harvey, Michael Mitchell, Marty Proctor, and Larry G. Swets Jr were re-elected at the meeting.

"We are honoured to welcome Barbara Anie, David Chartrand and W. Sean Willy to our Board. At this exciting time for GreenFirst, their significant corporate governance expertise and business acumen will contribute to the strategic growth of the Company." said Paul Rivett, Chairman. " We would also like to express my appreciation to Hassan Raza Baqar, Richard E Govignon, and Andrew McIntyre for their valuable advice and counsel to the Company.

New Directors Profiles:

Barbara Anie is an experienced media marketer with over 17 years of expertise specializing in Brand Partnerships/Strategic Solutions and Digital Sales/Strategy with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Ryerson University. Currently, she leads the go-to-market strategies for key accounts & corporate partnerships across Torstar. Prior to Torstar her marketing media experience was sought through her employment at Bell Media and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. Ms. Anie is an active volunteer with a focus on philanthropy and advocacy, this includes being on the Board of Directors for the "Schools of Dreams" charity (re-building schools in Ghana), West Park Foundation, and Toronto Botanical Gardens. She is a co-chair of Torstar's Diversity & Inclusion committee's leading the Talent, Acquisitions and Outreach pillar. Ms. Anie is a member of ICD, Institute of Corporate Directors and resides in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

David Chartrand has been providing leadership and governance at the provincial, national and international levels within the Métis Nation for the past 24 years. After leaving the Department of Justice with the Province of Manitoba in 1996, he was elected President of the Manitoba Métis Federation in 1997 and is the longest serving President of the MMF, devoting his career to human rights, education, child welfare, economic development, justice, and veteran's issues. In recognition for his years' work, he has received an honorary Doctorate in Law presented by the University of Winnipeg, the Order of Manitoba, the Sovereign Medal from Canada, and the Order of the Metis Nation from his people. Mr. Chartrand's reputation extends beyond Canada. His knowledge and experience with economic development has resulted in many invitations as a featured speaker around the globe.

Sean Willy was appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of Des Nedhe Group in August 2017, after a 25-year career in the resource industry. With roots in the Denesuline and Metis communities, Sean, a member of the North Slave Metis Alliance, brings an understanding of the expectations and needs of Indigenous people. In his career Sean has developed and implemented some of the most innovative Indigenous Inclusion and value added CSR strategies for companies such as Rio Tinto and Cameco Corporation. He has always strived to ensure Indigenous peoples are seen as a full partner in long-term relationships. Sean is a board member for TELUS Corporation, and the Ronald McDonald House Charities Saskatchewan. He also currently sits as a member of the Canadian government's Indigenous Innovation Housing Committee. Sean has served as past co-chair of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.

"At the meeting shareholders representing approximately 43.3% of the outstanding common shares voted with at least 99.8% voting in favour of each nominated director and the appointment of the auditors and at least 96.4% voting in favour of the adoption of a new Omnibus Equity Compensation Plan, the continuance of GreenFirst into Ontario and authorizing the directors to increase the size of the board in between shareholder meetings."

About GreenFirst

GreenFirst is a forest-first business, focused on sustainable forest management and lumber production. We believe that responsible forest practices, coupled with the long-term green advantage of lumber, provide GreenFirst with significant cyclical and secular advantages in building products. GreenFirst has seven Sawmills in Ontario and Quebec and one Paper Mill in Ontario. GreenFirst's long-term vision is to be an environmental leader in the global forestry industry.

For more information, please visit: www.greenfirst.ca.

Forward Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and, while GreenFirst considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including those set out in GreenFirst's public disclosure record filed under its profile on www.sedar.com. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. GreenFirst disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE GreenFirst Forest Products Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations (416) 775 2821