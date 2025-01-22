Three Farmers Foods' Winning Snacks Backed by Strategic Investment to Further North American Growth

SASKATOON, SK, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Three Farmers Foods Inc. ("Three Farmers" or the "Company"), Canada's leading brand of whole roasted pulse-based snacks, has closed its latest equity financing round. The round welcomed Farm Credit Canada ("FCC") as a strategic partner alongside continued support from a distinguished group of existing investors including our Founding Farmers, District Ventures Capital, Export Development Canada (EDC), Golden Opportunities Fund Inc. ("Golden") and PIC Investment Group Inc. This investment positions Three Farmers to further expand its North American footprint while continuing to deliver protein packed, high-quality snacks to consumers.

Following the success of its Saskatoon manufacturing expansion, Three Farmers has successfully optimized operations to scale production and meet increasing demand.

"We are thrilled to have this additional support from our investment partners and to welcome FCC as a strategic partner in our journey," said Natasha Vandenhurk, CEO of Three Farmers. "FCC's deep expertise in the agri-food sector will provide additional, invaluable insight and connections to further support our vision of making bean-based snacks a household staple across North America."

Three Farmers has successfully achieved double-digit growth year-over-year, earning its position as Canada's #1 Bean-Based Snack and as a Top 10 brand in the Better-For-You snacks category. With an established consumer base in Canada and growing momentum in the United States, the Company is well-positioned to scale rapidly. This latest investment will support efforts to attract new consumers, drive new snacking occasions and enhance operational efficiencies—all while upholding the highest standards of quality.

"FCC is pleased to invest in Three Farmers as it pursues growth opportunities for its popular food business," said Doug Hewson, Vice-President of Investment at FCC. "This female-led, Saskatchewan-based business continues to demonstrate the ingenuity, innovation and customer focus that aligns with FCC's own values and commitment to the Canadian agriculture and food industry."

Tyler Bradley, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Three Farmers and Vice-President of Westcap Mgt. Ltd., Fund Manager for Golden, says, "The successful closing of Three Farmers' financing round is a significant milestone that will enable the company to accelerate its sales growth. We are committed to leveraging this capital to drive innovation and expand our reach in the Better-For-You snack market."

Three Farmers will now expand its market presence while maintaining its commitment to sustainability and transparency.

About Three Farmers Foods Inc.

Three Farmers Foods Inc. is a privately held company based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Specializing in sustainably grown, minimally processed whole roasted snacks, Three Farmers connects consumers with nourishing food grown on Canadian farms. The company's innovative products are recognized for their superior taste, nutritional value, and commitment to quality. For more information, visit www.threefarmers.ca

