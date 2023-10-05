Three Farmers Foods Expands Operations with State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Plant in Saskatchewan

SASKATOON, SK, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Three Farmers Foods ("Three Farmers"), Canada's premier provider of whole roasted bean snacks, is proud to announce the official opening of its new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Saskatchewan.

Located in the serene prairies of Saskatoon, the sprawling 15,000 square foot facility consolidates a previously spread-out head office, manufacturing, and storage operation to be under one roof. Three Farmers will utilize the new space to specialize in the production of a diverse range of minimally processed, "better-for-you" snacks, with a key focus on the nutritional powerhouse of beans.

"We are thrilled to launch our new manufacturing plant in Saskatchewan, a testament to our vision of healthier snacking, local sustainability, and food security," said Natasha Vandenhurk, CEO of Three Farmers. "We're excited to continue to spread our passion for bean-based snacking to the global marketplace."

As part of the company's commitment to supporting local communities and promoting sustainability, Three Farmers will continue to source ingredients from Canadian farmers. The company also remains resolute in its commitment to sustainable production practices which includes reducing waste, optimizing resource efficiency, and actively supporting regenerative agricultural practices.

Understanding that consumers' dietary preferences evolve, Three Farmers recognizes the need to provide nutritious and accessible snack options. This new plant reinforces the company's dedication to ensuring that Canadians have access to high-quality, locally sourced snacks that meet their ever-changing preferences. Inside, cutting-edge technology will consistently meet the highest quality and food safety standards in the industry.

"Investments like Three Farmers Foods' expansion play a crucial role in Saskatchewan's economy. By prioritizing local ingredients and creating job opportunities within the province, they are not only contributing to our economic growth but also promoting sustainability and food security," said Prabha Ramaswamy, CEO of Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce. "The Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce congratulates Three Farmer's on this exciting milestone."

The new plant has already brought numerous job opportunities to Saskatchewan, contributing to the local economy. As Three Farmers continues to expand, the promise of more jobs and growth looms large on the horizon.

Three Farmers Foods is a forward-thinking food manufacturer dedicated to crafting healthier, minimally processed snacks that empower consumers to make better food choices. With a strong focus on locally sourced ingredients and building food security in Canada, we are committed to a brighter, more nutritious future for all.

