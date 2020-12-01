TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - CIBC would like to congratulate three talented leaders for being named recipients of this year's WXN Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards.

Veni Iozzo, Executive Vice-President, Enterprise Real Estate and Workplace Transformation, was selected in the CIBC Executive Leaders category and is a three-time WXN honouree. A proven leader with more than 30 years experience in financial services spanning a variety of disciplines, Veni is also a passionate advocate for women's issues.

Kikelomo Lawal, Executive Vice-President and Chief Legal Officer was selected in the KPMG C-Suite Executives category. For more than two decades, Kikelomo has worked in progressively senior positions as a trial and transactional lawyer, and contributes her time as a board member and advisor to several organizations.

Fatema Pirone, Senior Director, Enterprise Innovation, was selected in the Mercedes-Benz Emerging Leaders category. With experience in operations, technology, product management and new business development, Fatema leads a team that actively shapes industry initiatives to create impactful change and redefine innovation.

"These exceptional leaders are making a remarkable difference both in the workplace and the communities they serve," said Victor Dodig, President and CEO, CIBC. "Their sense of purpose, passion and conviction is an inspiration to us all."

They join previous CIBC winners and WXN Hall of Fame inductees, Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Christina Kramer, and Sandy Sharman.

The Women's Executive Network's Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 awards celebrate the professional achievements of female leaders across Canada in the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors. They are presented to outstanding women in thirteen different categories with the winners selected by WXN's Diversity Council of Canada. A complete list of recipients is available on the Women's Executive Network website.

