Three Ag Retailers Win $15K Each for Local Charities

"On behalf of ADAMA, I want to congratulate our winners and say a huge thank-you to all of our nominees and participants," said Jodi Starodub, Demand Creation Manager at ADAMA Canada. "Canadian ag retailers work so hard, not only to support their customers, but the communities in which they live and work. And with the support of their customers and ADAMA, our winners have the chance to give back even more."

Each winning retailer has chosen a local charity or worthwhile cause to support:

DRYLAND AGRO SERVICES will be supporting the Altario School Farm to grow the program with materials and animals for the children.





SHARPES CROP SERVICES will be supporting Moosomin Parks and Recreation to enhance a number of facilities in the town.





PRAIRIE GIANTS will be supporting the Village of MacNutt to build a new roof for its local arena.



"ADAMA is committed to supporting our retailers, their farmer customers, and rural farming communities across the country, and it's been truly inspiring to read the stories of how our nominees have made a difference in their towns," added Starodub. "We look forward to seeing the positive impact this funding will have on our winners and their communities."

The ADAMA Thank-A-Retailer Community Contest pays homage to Canadian ag retailers for the support they give to rural farming communities. Each year, outstanding ag retails vie for grand prizes of $15,000, to be used to fund a worthwhile cause in their town. Over the last four years, ADAMA has donated over $220,000 to initiatives across rural Canada.

To learn more about the 2020 contest winners and the contest in general, visit thankaretailer.ca.

About ADAMA

Talk to us out in the field, in an office, or over a tailgate and you'll notice it. A straightforward, get-it-done approach we all have. Combine that with a passion for agriculture and a passion to succeed, and you get what motivates us. We like to keep things simple because we understand how hard this business is. We build personal, lasting relationships with our partners because we also know that farming is more than just a business – it's a way of life. Talk to us, because our best solutions come when we take your input and learn from your experience. That's how we transform the largest group of actives in the world into the products you need. Talk to us. We Listen > Learn > Deliver. It's as simple as that.

Go to www.adama.com/Canada to see our line up of products or call us and talk directly with the ADAMA rep in your area at 1-855-264-6262.

