Thousands to Gather Across the Country Demanding the Release of the Hostages

Apr 07, 2024, 07:04 ET
134 remain captive six months after Hamas terrorist attack
TORONTO, April 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Canadians across the country will gather to mark six months since the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel. On that day, over 1200 people were murdered and 240 innocent people were taken hostage. 134 of them remain captive to this day.
Thousands will gather in cities across the country today as a show of unity, to draw attention to the massacre that occurred on October 7, to shed light on the plight of the remaining hostages, and to demand their release.
Organizations, including those from allied communities, officials from all levels of government, family members of hostages, and family members of those murdered on October 7, as well as students against antisemitism will be in attendance and speaking at these events.
The following events will take place today, Sunday April 7:
Montreal - Standing Together at Six Months
12:00pmET
Cummings Square, 5151 Côte Ste. Catherine Rd.
Toronto - Six Months in Hamas Hell
2:00pmET
Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen Street West
Vancouver - Six Months Rally and March
2:00pmPDT/5:00pmET
Vancouver Art Gallery, 750 Hornby Street
Events taking place in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal will be similar to events happening in cities around the world including New York, Washington, London, and Paris.
SOURCE Bring Them Home Toronto
For further information: Naomi Parness, The Narrative Agency, [email protected], 416.580.0601
Share this article