Thousands to Gather Across the Country Demanding the Release of the Hostages

134 remain captive six months after Hamas terrorist attack

TORONTO, April 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Canadians across the country will gather to mark six months since the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel. On that day, over 1200 people were murdered and 240 innocent people were taken hostage. 134 of them remain captive to this day.

Thousands will gather in cities across the country today as a show of unity, to draw attention to the massacre that occurred on October 7, to shed light on the plight of the remaining hostages, and to demand their release.

Organizations, including those from allied communities, officials from all levels of government, family members of hostages, and family members of those murdered on October 7, as well as students against antisemitism will be in attendance and speaking at these events.

The following events will take place today, Sunday April 7:

Montreal - Standing Together at Six Months

12:00pmET

Cummings Square, 5151 Côte Ste. Catherine Rd.

Toronto - Six Months in Hamas Hell

2:00pmET

Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen Street West

Vancouver - Six Months Rally and March

2:00pmPDT/5:00pmET

Vancouver Art Gallery, 750 Hornby Street

Events taking place in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal will be similar to events happening in cities around the world including New York, Washington, London, and Paris.

