Thousands set to gather in Calgary for Rotary's international convention, one of the 'Blue Sky City's' most multicultural events to date

Rotary members from 120 countries will be welcomed to Canada's third most diverse city for the second time since Calgary hosted the event in 1996

CALGARY, AB, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - More than 15,000 Rotary members and participants from over 120 countries will gather in Calgary from June 21 to 25, 2025, for the membership service organization's annual international convention.

"I am thrilled to welcome my fellow Rotary members from around the world to Calgary and Alberta," said Alberta Premier, Danielle Smith. "As changemakers who recognize the needs of their communities and then take action to address them, Rotary members are fostering positive and lasting impact – and much needed inspiration at this moment in time."

As the largest event yet to be held at the newly expanded BMO Centre, the convention is expected to account for more than 30,000 hotel room nights, inject $81 million CAD to the local economy, and drive significant business for Calgary's hotels, restaurants, retailers, and tourism attractions.

Held in a different city each year, Rotary's international conventions serve as a hub for members and participants to connect and learn from each other and a range of experts on how to take action to address issues in their communities. They're encouraged to promote health, peace, and prosperity in communities across the globe.

Often described by attendees as a "mini United Nations", the convention will transform the BMO Centre and Scotiabank Saddledome at Stampede Park into an energized hub and cultural mosaic as the global network of volunteers gain inspiration from more than 100 humanitarian projects on exhibit and from world class speakers.

"Rotary conventions are about bringing people together to create meaningful connections and to inspire each other to help create a healthier and more peaceful world," said Rotary International President, Stephanie Urchick. "We are delighted to be hosting the convention this year in Calgary, whose 'Blue Sky City' brand is a symbol of belonging and unity under the same sky – something that resonates with our global network of volunteers, and our common values rooted in service. I'm excited to reconnect with so many friends from across the globe in Calgary to celebrate in the joy we bring through our work, and to learn how we can continue to help people and communities thrive in the future."

"Rotary has long been an integral part of Calgary's culture, and we are truly honoured to welcome more than 15,000 members back to our city. Since hosting the convention over two decades ago, Calgary has grown and evolved in remarkable ways," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek. "Now one of Canada's most diverse cities, with 240 ethnic communities and 165 languages, Rotary members from more than 120 countries will feel at home in our big city with smalltown appeal."

Organized by Rotary International in conjunction with local Rotary members, the event presents an opportunity to showcase Calgary's growing tech and creative sectors, diverse cultural representation and the gateway to the majestic Canadian Rockies. The Rotary International Convention in Calgary is supported by Tourism Calgary, The City of Calgary, the Calgary Hotel Association, Calgary Stampede, BMO Centre, Scotiabank Saddledome, and Rotary members in Calgary and from Alberta, across Canada, and around the world.

Quote attributable to Tourism Calgary CEO, Alisha Reynolds

"We are thrilled to be welcoming the Rotary International Convention to our vibrant 'Blue Sky City' in June," said Tourism Calgary President and CEO, Alisha Reynolds. "Bringing conventions like Rotary to our city has many positive impacts for our local tourism industry, economy, and community – we are excited to showcase all our city has to offer and to welcoming delegates with our world-renowned friendly hospitality, creating lasting connections and impacts for years to come."

Quote attributable to Calgary Hotel Association Executive Director, Sol Zia

"Hotels across the Calgary region are very excited to welcome the more than 15,000 international Rotary members as we kick off summer in Calgary. The opportunity to host major conventions like this is critical to the economic success of our city and region, supporting the growth of our entire hospitality industry," said Sol Zia, executive director of Calgary Hotel Association. "The Calgary Hotel Association and our member hotels will be ready to welcome our guests and to showcase the friendly hospitality our Blue Sky City is known for."

Quote attributable to Rotary Host Organizing Committee Co-Chair, Mark Starratt

"Rotary in Calgary is thrilled to provide a 'white hat' welcome to all Rotary members visiting from around the world for this year's international convention, which will provide an outstanding combination of inspiration, entertainment, and fellowship for our participants," said Rotary Host Organizing Committee Co-Chair, Mark Starratt. "I'm excited to bring the convention back to Calgary to highlight the positive and lasting change we bring globally and locally."

Press Centre: (Operational between 21-25 June at the BMO Centre, Rooms 110-111)

Media accreditation:

Accredited journalists are invited to cover Rotary's international convention. Media Passes are required to gain access to the exhibit hall at the BMO Centre and general sessions at the Saddledome at Stampede Park. To apply for a Media Pass, please click here, or contact Sydney Boll: [email protected]. You may also request a Media Pass onsite upon presenting valid media accreditation at the Rotary International Press Centre at the BMO Centre, Rooms 110-111 from 21-25 June 2025.

About Rotary:

Rotary unites a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges and creating lasting change. Rotary connects 1.2 million people of action from more than 45,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world: including approximately 3,000 members in more than 100 clubs in Alberta and more than 20,000 members in over 750 clubs across Canada. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit Rotary.org.

