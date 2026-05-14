Thousands of union activists rally to protect Canadian jobs, improve working conditions

WINNIPEG, MB, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, thousands of workers marched in the streets of Winnipeg to demand action to protect Canadian jobs, defend public services, and strengthen workers' rights at a time of growing economic uncertainty, Donald Trump's trade war, and rapid technological change reshaping workplaces across the country.

As workers face rising inequality, precarious work, and growing pressure from automation and artificial intelligence, delegates at the Canadian Labour Congress' 31st Constitutional Convention adopted an ambitious action plan to strengthen labour rights, expand access to unions and collective bargaining, and build worker power.

CLC President Bea Bruske said workers should not be expected to absorb the costs of economic instability and corporate-driven change on their own.

"Canadian workers are being squeezed from every direction," said Bruske. "Donald Trump's trade war is putting jobs and industries at risk. Austerity and cuts to public services are weakening the supports workers and families rely on. At the same time, employers are using automation, AI, and algorithms to increase insecurity and weaken protections on the job. Workers are standing together to fight back

"Winnipeg has a proud labour history. In 1919, workers took to the streets to demand fairness, dignity, and a better future. Today, we are once again raising our voices to demand an economy that works for people, not just corporations and billionaires."

According to Bruske, a union card is a worker's ticket to better pay, safer workplaces, respect and dignity, and security in uncertain times.

"This action plan is about rebuilding worker power in every sector of the economy, in every region in Canada, and ensuring labour rights keep pace with the realities of modern work," said Bruske.

The "We Build Worker Power" action plan calls for changes to federal and provincial labour and employment laws that raise workplace standards, improve access to unions and effective collective bargaining, and remove governments' special powers to override workers' constitutional rights. It also takes aim at the impacts of artificial intelligence while calling for fair scheduling laws, 10 paid days of medical leave for every worker in Canada, and greater protections from psychosocial workplace injuries.

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

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