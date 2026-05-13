Canada's unions demand a care economy built on dignity and respect

WINNIPEG, MB, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's unions are calling for better wages, safer working conditions, and greater respect for care workers through major new investments in the care economy.

Today, more than 2,000 delegates at the Canadian Labour Congress Constitutional Convention adopted an extensive action plan aimed at improving wages and working conditions for care workers, while expanding access to quality care services across Canada.

Care work, predominantly done by women, remains too often undervalued despite being essential to the functioning of the economy and daily life. The quality, availability, and accessibility of care services are central to the fight for decent work, strong communities, and dignity for everyone.

CLC President Bea Bruske made it clear that care work must be recognized as essential economic infrastructure.

"Care is everything. Care is infrastructure. Care is economic policy," said Bruske. "The care economy is the economy, and it's long past time we recognized investments in care work as investments in nation building."

"Care workers are indispensable to all other work. Our jobs, our families, and our economy depend on having our care needs met," Bruske added. "Hospitals, schools, child care centres, long-term care facilities, community and social services aren't separate from the economy. They stabilize labour markets, incomes, and local economies while supporting the public services Canadians rely on every day."

The "We Care for All" action plan adopted today calls for a National Strategy on Caregiving, the creation of a federal Care Economy Commission, and greater investment in care services across Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

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