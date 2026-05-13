CANADAS UNIONS TAKE ACTION AGAINST RACISM, HATE AND DISCRIMINATION

WINNIPEG, MB, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Thousands of delegates adopted a far-reaching action plan today to confront racism, discrimination, gender-based violence, and hate while pushing for reconciliation, workplace equity, and justice for Indigenous, racialized, disabled and 2SLGBTQIA+ workers across Canada.

Fighting injustice, discrimination, and inequality is hardwired into the labour movement's DNA.

"This plan is about building a labour movement and a country grounded in justice, reconciliation, inclusion, and human dignity," said Bea Bruske, President of the CLC. "Our strength comes from standing together against those who seek to divide and undermine us. Solidarity is how we fight back and how we win."

The "We Fight For Justice" action plan calls for transformative changes to Canada's Employment Equity Act, campaigns that champion pay equity, confront gender-based violence and discrimination, and a renewed commitment from unions to put the principle of "nothing about us without us" into practice and work in collaboration with groups directly impacted by discrimination and inequities.

"Until all of us have made it, none of us have made it."

This famous phrase from the great Rosemary Brown rang truer than ever for the thousands of delegates in Winnipeg.

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

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