WEST VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Making the switch to an electric vehicle (EV) is a win-win for families looking to save money while reducing pollution. Due to cheaper refuelling and lower maintenance costs, most EVs cost less than their gas engine counterparts over their lifetime. Canadians are also benefiting from federal investments across the EV supply chain, which are positioning Canada as a leader in the growing global EV market and creating good manufacturing jobs across the country.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, alongside Member of Parliament Patrick Weiler, announced federal investments of $14.9 million for 20 projects that will install more than 3,000 EV chargers across Canada, while raising awareness of the benefits of EVs and advancing training and code upgrades to ensure more communities have access to current information and opportunities to seize the potential of EVs.

The projects announced today include a federal investment of $1.5 million for Plug 'N Drive to raise awareness and help address challenges related to awareness, knowledge, confidence and adoption of ZEVs and lower-carbon trucks. The funding, which will support outreach and education activities, was provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emissions Vehicles Awareness Initiative (ZEVAI).

Today's announcement also includes an investment of more than $3.1 million through the Green Infrastructure Stream of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada's Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. Through the CleanBC Communities Fund, federal and provincial funding support community infrastructure projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Funding will go toward two projects in British Columbia that will provide more options for electric vehicle charging.

The investments announced today support requirements included in the recent Electric Vehicle Availability Standard, which aims to further accelerate the Canadian adoption of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), ultimately contributing to the national targets of all new light-duty vehicles sales being ZEV by 2035.

Since 2020, automotive and battery manufacturers have announced investments in Canada of more than $34 billion to transition to electric vehicle production and to establish a battery supply chain. The government has also worked to secure critical battery manufacturing investments through special contribution agreements and the Clean Technology Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit. Together, these investments are creating thousands of sustainable jobs across the EV value chain.

From battery manufacturing to public charging stations, the Government of Canada is supporting Canadians in making affordable and green transportation choices.

Quotes



"As Canadians use more e-bikes, e-buses, EVs and chargers, the Government of Canada is investing in information and infrastructure to support a public transition to zero-emission mobility and help Canadians save money on gas. We're also making electric vehicles more affordable and electric charging more available where Canadians live, work, travel and play. Investing in more EV projects, like the ones announced today, will put Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a strong, healthy net-zero future."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Canada

"Electric vehicles are an invaluable tool in combating the impacts of climate change. We are working on the ground and behind the scenes on projects that build the infrastructure needed to support them. At the same time, we're working with partners across the country to communicate their benefits while building a sustainable transportation network that works for all Canadians."

The Honourable Sean Fraser

Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

"We're driving the switch to electric vehicles — they're the cleaner and more affordable option for British Columbians. These investments will expand our fast-growing network of charging stations, allowing more communities and people to access clean transportation options that help cut both climate pollution and fuel and maintenance costs."

The Honourable George Heyman

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, Government of British Columbia

Quick Facts

The Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program provides funding to support the installation of EV chargers in multi-unit residential buildings, at workplaces, on-street and along highways, at public places and where EV fleets are serviced.

RCan's Energy Innovation Program advances clean energy technologies that will help Canada meet its climate change targets while supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy. It funds research, development and demonstration projects and other related scientific activities.

meet its climate change targets while supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy. It funds research, development and demonstration projects and other related scientific activities. Before hitting the roads, Canadians can easily map out their route by consulting Natural Resources Canada's (NRCan) Electric Charging and Alternative Fuelling Stations Locator . On-road transportation accounts for about 18 percent of Canada's total greenhouse gas emissions.

On-road transportation accounts for about 18 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions. The Government of Canada has allocated over $1 billion in funding to support the deployment of electric vehicle charging stations across the country. As of August 2024 , a total of 41,799 chargers have been funded through NRCan's EV infrastructure programs.

has allocated over in funding to support the deployment of electric vehicle charging stations across the country. As of , a total of 41,799 chargers have been funded through NRCan's EV infrastructure programs. Provincial incentive programs are also available to help more Canadians purchase or lease an EV.

The CleanBC Communities Fund provides federal and provincial funding for community infrastructure projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions through a decreased reliance on fossil fuels, focusing on renewable energy, access to clean-energy transportation, improved energy efficiency of buildings and the generation of clean energy.

The Green Infrastructure Stream of the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada's Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting renewable technologies.

Related Information

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Cindy Caturao, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Canada, (343) 292-6837, [email protected]