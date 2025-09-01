Statement by UNICEF Afghanistan Representative, Dr. Tajudeen Oyewale, on the earthquake in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces

KABUL, Afghanistan and TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - A powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan late last night, with its epicentre near Jalalabad in Nangarhar province. Early reports indicate a significant loss of life, including many children, with hundreds of fatalities and thousands injured, alongside widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure. The number of casualties is expected to rise as assessments continue.

UNICEF is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and the devastation caused by this disaster. Our thoughts are with the children and families affected, many of whom have lost loved ones and homes.

UNICEF teams are already on the ground in the affected areas, working closely with local partners and UN agencies to respond rapidly to urgent needs. Alongside conducting joint assessments with other UN Agencies to determine the full scale of the impact UNICEF is prioritizing immediate, life-saving interventions for children and families such as deploying mobile health teams to affected Chawkay and Nurgal districts of Kunar to provide first aid and immediate care to those injured.

In addition, UNICEF-supported health facilities in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces are delivering urgent treatment and supporting the injured as hospitals face growing pressure.

UNICEF is also sending critical emergency supplies, including medicines, hygiene items (soap, detergent, towels, sanitary pads, and water buckets), warm clothing, shoes, and blankets, kitchen equipment, as well as tents and tarpaulins for families who have lost their homes. We continue to coordinate with local partners and communities.

Our response focuses on addressing urgent needs across health, safe water, sanitation, nutrition, child protection, temporary shelter, and psychosocial support to ensure that children and families receive life-saving assistance as quickly as possible.

This is a rapidly evolving situation, and UNICEF will continue to scale up our humanitarian response in support of the affected communities.

To arrange interviews or for more information, please contact: Marie-Claude Rouillard, Deputy Director, Communications, UNICEF Canada, (514) 232-4510, [email protected]