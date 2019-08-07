Thousands of Canadians begin to follow Olympic Gold Medalist in the MOVE to Beat Cancer
Aug 07, 2019, 12:59 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Olympic Gold Medalist, Adam Kreek is on the MOVE to Beat Cancer to inspire others to get their MOVE on and support patient programs and research.
Canadians can begin today to sign up at movetobeatcancer.org and pledge to join Adam in their self-designed MOVE and complete their campaign from Monday September 16 to Sunday September 22, 2019.
"I am thrilled to lead this year's event" says the Canadian rowing legend and executive coach, "You can choose your own way to MOVE, your own MOVE date and where you want MOVE."
"Kidney and testicular cancer are vastly underfunded in the area of research in Canada" says Kidney Cancer Canada Executive Director Stephen Andrew, "Donors to MOVE to Beat Cancer are helping to save lives and advance treatment options."
"The best way to raise awareness is to make people participate in an activity. What better way than to make them MOVE?" adds Alexandre Désy, Executive Director of Testicular Cancer Canada. "Together and through action we change the world."
Kidney Cancer Canada – Cancer du rein Canada is the only Canadian-based, patient-led registered charity focussed solely to improve the quality of life for patients and their families that live with kidney cancer. http://www.kidneycancercanada.ca
Testicular Cancer Canada is made up of former patients, friends, loved ones, and health care specialists. Together, they work to increase public awareness and break the taboo by providing information and support to the men diagnosed with testicular cancer. http://www.testicularcancer.ngo
SOURCE Kidney Cancer Canada
For further information: Mona Awad, Communications, Kidney Cancer Canada, Cancer du rein Canada, 514-907-2188 ou 1-866-598-7166 x102, mawad@kidneycancercanada.ca; Alexandre Désy, Executive Director, Testicular Cancer Canada, Cancer Testiculaire Canada, 514-963-3577, alex@testicularcancer.ngo
