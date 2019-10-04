ThoughtWire and Schneider Electric announce strategic partnership and new joint offering for healthcare facilities

This new partnership addresses some of the biggest roadblocks to becoming a truly patient-centric digital hospital. Today, healthcare facilities are operated in silos with fragmented information available from a variety of different systems. There is very little connectivity between facilities management and clinical operations, yet patients and clinicians increasingly require a more seamless experience in the hospital environment.

"We've been working with our customers in healthcare for the past 10 years to orchestrate data from across critical clinical systems, OT systems, IoT devices, to build a real-time Digital Twin that makes it easier for clinicians to have full visibility into patient needs and the entire hospital workflow," said Mike Monteith, CEO, ThoughtWire. "More recently, we've seen a need to connect aspects of building infrastructure like energy and environmental data to provide these insights about the care environment back to facilities teams."

Partnering with ThoughtWire allows Schneider Electric healthcare facilities customers to benefit from the connected hospital environment, where facilities management and clinical workflow operations are orchestrated seamlessly, and each group has the visibility they need to deliver the best outcomes for patients and staff. ThoughtWire's Digital Twin enables Schneider Electric to improve patient outcomes with a data model of a hospital's building systems, clinical and IT systems, IoT devices, workflows and people.

"We're excited to be working with Schneider Electric on bringing these joint solutions to the healthcare market," said Franco Castaldini, Chief Commercial Officer, ThoughtWire. "This partnership represents an unmatched offering in terms of breadth and depth, providing the most comprehensive set of capabilities to create truly Digital Hospitals."

"ThoughtWire's market proven capabilities have helped hospitals achieve better efficiency, higher patient satisfaction, and cost reduction," said Mike Sullivan, Building Segments President, Schneider Electric. "This partnership will further help Schneider Electric's customers transform their hospitals and improve the lives of patients, clinicians, and staff."

"ThoughtWire's digital twin helps makes sense of data, driving greater insights and allowing us to create smarter buildings," said Rebecca Boll, Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Strategy, Schneider Electric.

About ThoughtWire

ThoughtWire is on a mission to bring the built environment to life. By orchestrating data from people, process, and the physical built environment ThoughtWire delivers smarter, safer and more efficient hospitals, commercial buildings, and cities. Our software applications put people first, whether for clinicians, patients, office workers, or first responders, ThoughtWire puts people in control. Powered by Digital Twins, ThoughtWire's applications for smart hospitals, smart buildings, and smart cities unlock the value of data generated from built environments by combining it with context from people, processes and IoT devices. Since 2009, ThoughtWire has been changing how we think about interconnectivity of smart spaces, beginning with its Ambiant™ platform, developed to interconnect and orchestrate people, data, and things in real-time.

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

