Thomson Reuters Announces New $150M Corporate Venture Capital Fund

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Thomson Reuters (NYSE/TSX: TRI), a global content and technology company, today announced the launch of its second Corporate Venture Capital Fund, valued at $150 million. Building on the success of its first $100 million fund, launched in 2021, Fund 2 reaffirms the company's commitment to driving innovation and delivering customer value.

Continuing to operate under the name Thomson Reuters Ventures, Fund 2 will focus on early-stage technology companies across Legal Technology, Tax & Accounting, Fintech, Risk Fraud & Compliance, and News & Media markets.

Thomson Reuters Ventures will continue to invest in companies shaping the future of professional work, aligning emerging technologies with the company's mission to bring its customers products that empower informed decisions and efficient workflows.

Doubling Down on Innovation

"Thomson Reuters Ventures is a pivotal component of the company's 'Build, Partner, Buy' strategy. Fund 2 underscores our commitment to maintaining a leadership position by investing in innovative companies that align with our strategic focus," said Tamara Steffens, Managing Director, Thomson Reuters Ventures. "Through this larger fund, we're expanding our ability to identify and support companies at the forefront of change."

Thomson Reuters Ventures has already made 23 investments through its first fund. Notable successes include the investment in Materia, an agentic AI company later acquired by Thomson Reuters to enhance its AI capabilities for tax, audit, and accounting professionals.

Strategic Focus Areas

Fund 2 will target Series A investments, with flexibility to explore earlier and later-stage opportunities. The Thomson Reuters Ventures investment approach will continue to be one of financial discipline, focusing on companies developing technologies that address the most pressing challenges faced by professionals today, including realizing the transformative potential of Gen AI.

"Our investment strategy goes beyond financial returns," said Steffens. "We're committed to fostering innovation guided by the needs of our customers and the broader professional markets we serve. By collaborating with visionary founders, we can help scale transformative solutions while reinforcing our leadership in professional technology."

Supporting Visionary Founders

"Thomson Reuters Ventures and their investment in Truewind has been instrumental in our growth," said Alex Lee, CEO of Truewind. "Their thoughtful partnership and expertise helped us develop a strategic relationship with the Thomson Reuters tax and accounting software team, accelerating our ability to deliver value to customers."

For more information about Thomson Reuters Ventures, please visit https://www.trventures.com/

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

