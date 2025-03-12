Thomassen Amcot Holdings LLC acquires TC Energy's Alstom 160 MW Steam Turbine Generator Package currently stored in Canada

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Thomassen Amcot Holdings LLC " TAH " reached an agreement with TC Energy to purchase an unused Alstom 160 MW steam turbine generator package currently stored in Calgary. TAH identifies and purchases idle assets globally. They will most likely transport the asset into the US. The power shortage in selected US markets are seeking fast track and lower cost equipment solutions. TAH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Thomassen Amcot International LLC. Founded in 1991, Thomassen Amcot has concluded over $ 3.5 billion in sales in over 60 countries.

Generating Fast Track Power Generation Solutions Post this GE-Alstom Steam Turbine Generator package (PRNewsfoto/Thomassen Amcot International)

