OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - As a proud Winterlude partner, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is re-opening its stable doors to welcome the public back to its Open House and Food Drive.

On Saturday, February 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., we're excited to return to a live, in-person event after a 2-year break due to the pandemic. It's free, fun and family friendly!

Family fun at the Musical Ride Open House and Food Drive February 4, open 10 am to 3 pm (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mounted Police)

Did you know our horses are between 16 and 17.3 hands tall? Come meet the horses to see just how tall this is! You can also talk to the riders of the world-famous Musical Ride!

This event will also feature demonstrations from RCMP specialized units, family-friendly activities and displays of police equipment. There's no better time to learn about the RCMP as we're marking our 150th anniversary this year.

For the first time ever, during the Open House only, kids 14 and under will be able to enter a special #RCMP150 anniversary edition of our Name the Foal contest. One entry per child will be given out and one lucky winner will be chosen for picking the best "W" name later in the spring.

At the heart of this event is giving back to the community.

An annual tradition since 1996, the Open House is once again supporting the Ottawa Food Bank. Visitors are encouraged to help us "cram the carriage" by bringing a non-perishable food item or a cash donation. The relationship with the Ottawa Food Bank began decades ago and we're happy to continue supporting the food bank again this year.

The Musical Ride Stables are located at 1 Sandridge Road (at St. Laurent Blvd.) accessible by OC Transpo bus #7. The grounds can also be accessed off the Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier Parkway.

For more information on the event, please visit: https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/musical-ride/musical-ride-open-house

