This week: CJF J-Talks Live presents award-winning true-crime investigative podcasters

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation's (CJF) popular J-Talks Live kicks off its 2023 season this week on Thursday January 26 with an exploration of the growing role played by podcasting in long-form investigative crime journalism.

In this virtual event, the CJF will showcase leading podcast journalists who will explore their role in telling these stories, how podcasts have changed the way we think about investigative crime narratives and how this relatively new medium is building relationships with audiences.

Journalists have brought innovative storytelling, painstaking research and skilled reporting to podcasting Tweet this The first online J-Talk of CJF's 2023 Winter season, this week on January 26, 2023, at 1 p.m. ET, will present a dynamic panel of podcasters discussing the true-crime podcast as a vehicle for deeply reported investigative stories. Connie Walker (Gimlet Media) will moderate a discussion between award-winning podcasters Basia Cummings (Tortoise Media) and Kathleen Goldhar (Independent podcast producer and host) on the role of the journalist in telling crime stories via the medium. (CNW Group/Canadian Journalism Foundation) (CNW Group/Canadian Journalism Foundation)

"We are thrilled to welcome three journalists who have brought innovative storytelling, painstaking research and skilled reporting to investigative podcasting," says Angela Pacienza, CJF programming co-chair and Executive Editor at The Globe and Mail. "Podcast series such as Do You Know Mordechai?, Sweet Bobby and Finding Cleo represent deeply rooted features that go well beyond formulaic crime stories, bringing audiences into the journalistic process and producing deeply reported features."

The virtual discussion on January 26 at 1:00 p.m. features independent podcast producer Kathleen Goldhar and Basia Cummings, editor and partner at Tortoise Studios. Award-winning investigative journalist Connie Walker at Gimlet Media will moderate the panel.

For full speaker biographies, visit the CJF J-Talks Live event page .

This free virtual event is part of the CJF's J-Talks Live program that explores pressing journalistic issues.

The CJF thanks the generosity of exclusive J-Talks Live series sponsor TD Bank Group and in-kind supporters CPAC and Cision.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the CJF.

Stories Beyond Stories: True Crime and Investigative Journalism Podcasts

DATE: Thursday, January 26, at 1:00 p.m.

Register now

#JTalksLive

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, businesspeople, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

SOURCE Canadian Journalism Foundation

For further information: Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected]