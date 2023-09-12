This Thanksgiving, Club House® Launches Recipe Contest for New Online Cookbook

Unique and all-time-favourite family recipes could earn Canadian cooks $500

LONDON, ON, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Club House®, a staple in Canadian kitchens for over three generations, is inviting Canadians to explore their family archives and share Thanksgiving and fall recipes that warm their hearts and fill their stomachs this time of year. Recipes could win their cooks $500 each and make it into a national virtual cookbook called Canada Cooks: A Club House 140th Celebration.

In honour of the brand's 140th anniversary, Canada Cooks will celebrate the culinary traditions that bring Canadians together, connecting generations and communities across cultures from coast to coast. From September 12-19, 2023, Canadians are encouraged enter seasonal family favourites, to potentially be shared on ClubHouse.ca/CanadaCooks. To submit a recipe and view the terms & conditions, click here.

According to a recent survey of Canadians who celebrate Thanksgiving*, when it comes to sharing with future generations, nearly three-quarters of Canadians plan to pass down recipes, continuing to connect and inspire future generations through a love of cooking. The most popular recipes to be passed down are a side dish (62%), followed by turkey or meat (55%) and last but certainly not least, dessert (47%).

"Club House is proud to have been a part of Canadian kitchens for 140 years, adding flavour and inspiration, spanning generations and cultures," said Trevor Squires, Country Manager, McCormick & Company, Canada. "Culinary traditions are family heirlooms, and we can't wait to get a peek at the recipes that Canadians submit to the Canada Cooks: A Club House 140th Celebration cookbook."

In addition, Club House will honour recipe submissions with a donation of 6,000** meals to Food Banks Canada. This contribution expands a partnership that began in 2015 and addresses food insecurity in Canada. It supports more than 4,750 food banks and agencies from coast to coast to coast.

The Canada Cooks: A Club House 140th Celebration cookbook will officially launch in early October 2023, and will be available online, providing families with recipe inspiration ahead of Thanksgiving. Fans can join in the conversation across social media by searching @ClubHouseCanada and #ClubHouse140.

**Food Banks Canada meal metric $1=2 meals.

About Club House®

Club House traces its roots back to 1883, where it first operated in London, Ontario, and today is Canada's leading flavour brand. For 140 years, Club House has been making Canadian meals taste great – through spices, herbs, seasoning blends, extracts, food colours, sauce mixes and other flavourful products available in retail outlets and foodservice businesses. Visit www.ClubHouse.ca for more information and recipes.

Club House is a McCormick & Company (MKC) brand. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavour. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavour. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavour where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

*About the Study:

These are some of the findings conducted between September 6th and September 10th by Ipsos Canada for Club House. For this survey a sample of 1,000 Canadians aged 18+ were interviewed. Quotas and weighting were applied to ensure the sample's composition reflects that of the Canadian population according to census parameters. The precision of Ipsos Online polls is measured using a credibility interval. I'm this case the poll is accurate to within */- 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. The credibility interval will be wider among subsets if the population. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including but not limited to coverage error and measurement error.

