This November is "Troll-vember" on Family Channel Celebrating a Month-Long Free Preview With Trolls Marathons and More

The party kicks off November 1 at 9 am ET/PT with the first of five three-hour Trolls: The Beat Goes On marathons. Full of adventure, music and laughter, every Sunday morning throughout November will be devoted to getting to know a special Troll. Don't miss your chance to party with Poppy, Biggie, Branch, Guy Diamond and Smidge! Starting November 23, fans are also invited to celebrate Troll-vember with a chance to win one of twelve hair-raising Trolls prize packs! Stay tuned to family.ca/trollvember for contest rules and regulations.

The incredible lineup continues as the seventh season of smash-hit Canadian series The Next Step leaps onto screens with its season premiere on November 2! Known for its jaw-dropping dance routines, The Next Step follows the lives of an elite group of dancers who train at The Next Step dance studio. Fresh off their season six Regionals win, the dancers turn their attention towards Nationals. Excitement has never been higher as competition for soloist positions heats up. An emotional sendoff means big changes at the studio and a past dancer returns hoping to earn redemption. Audiences can experience all the kicks, tricks and hair flips of this popular tween drama with new episodes airing every Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT beginning Monday, November 2.

In addition to Trolls: The Beat Goes On and The Next Step, Family Channel's Free Preview lineup is jam-packed with can't miss programming, including LEGO Marvel Specials, airing November 15 at 1 pm ET/PT and LEGO Jurassic World specials, airing November 22 at 1 pm ET/PT; new episodes of Heirs of the Night, continuing every Monday at 8 pm ET/PT, with a double-episode season finale airing November 23 starting at 8 pm ET/PT; new episodes of Ultimate Tag continuing Mondays at 6:30 pm ET/PT; and new episodes of Lockdown airing at 6 pm ET/PT on November 28 and 29.

Plus, weekday mornings from 10 am until 12 pm ET/PT, parents and the youngest members of the family are invited to kickback with a cup of cocoa and enjoy Family Channel's new Jr. Programming block, featuring new series Hey Duggee and Norman Picklestripes as well as classic WildBrain originals Rev & Roll and Chip & Potato.

This November, families can enjoy a month-long free preview of Family Channel for all Bell, Rogers, Sasktel, Shaw, Telus, and Videotron subscribers, with an awesome lineup of shows and movies. For a full schedule, please visit Family.ca.

