She supports everyone--but what supports her when no one's around?
This Mother's Day, give her support that's always where it's needed.
TORONTO, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- This Mother's Day, ergonomic innovator LiberNovo is giving Canadian families a more meaningful way to show they care. Through its "Reward Your Hard Work" campaign, the brand is promoting active recovery as a new standard for modern wellness, alongside a limited-time promotion on the flagship LiberNovo Omni from April 28 to May 12 (PDT).
The Only Chair That Keeps up With Mom
Today's mothers rarely fit into one role. They lead teams, raise families, build careers, and carve out space for themselves, often all within the same twenty-four hours. Behind that momentum is physical strain that does not simply disappear when the day ends.
The LiberNovo Omni was designed for exactly that reality. As the world's first ergonomic chair built around dynamic support, it adapts continuously to natural movement rather than locking the body into a fixed posture. Whether leaning forward into focused work or reclining into a break, the chair follows through.
Key features include:
- Dynamic Support System: Automatically adjusts across the head, back, arms, and seat as posture shifts
- Bionic FlexFit Backrest: Sixteen ball joints and eight adaptive panels mirror the spine's natural S-curve
- Multi-Stage Recline (105° to 160°): Four distinct recline positions designed for focus, collaboration, and full recovery
- Full Adjustability: 4D armrests, adjustable neck support, seat height control, and optional footrest
The LiberNovo Omni holds the Red Dot Design Award and GREENGUARD Gold certification for indoor air quality standards.
Mother's Day Offer: Canada
From April 28 to May 12, Canadian customers can take advantage of:
- Free Cooling Seat Mat with every LiberNovo Omni Pro Bundle
- Price Match Guarantee
- 0% APR, Pay in 4
- Double Credits on all eligible purchases, redeemable at checkout
Bundles are available at up to 34% off MSRP during the promotional period:
- Basic Bundle -- C$1,292 (save C$522, 29% off)
- Standard Bundle -- C$1,414 (save C$705, 33% off)
- Pro Bundle -- C$1,498 (save C$759, 34% off)
About LiberNovo
LiberNovo is redefining the modern workspace through motion-responsive ergonomics. The flagship LiberNovo Omni represents a new category of ergonomic seating, one where movement is not restricted but continuously supported.
For more information, visit libernovo.com.
#RewardYourSpine #GiftMomComfort #DynamicErgonomics
SOURCE LiberNovo
Cassie Kuang, [email protected], +86-14789331919
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