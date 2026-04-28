She supports everyone--but what supports her when no one's around?

This Mother's Day, give her support that's always where it's needed.

TORONTO, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- This Mother's Day, ergonomic innovator LiberNovo is giving Canadian families a more meaningful way to show they care. Through its "Reward Your Hard Work" campaign, the brand is promoting active recovery as a new standard for modern wellness, alongside a limited-time promotion on the flagship LiberNovo Omni from April 28 to May 12 (PDT).

The Only Chair That Keeps up With Mom

LiberNovo for the Rad Moms, supports your every breakthrough

Today's mothers rarely fit into one role. They lead teams, raise families, build careers, and carve out space for themselves, often all within the same twenty-four hours. Behind that momentum is physical strain that does not simply disappear when the day ends.

The LiberNovo Omni was designed for exactly that reality. As the world's first ergonomic chair built around dynamic support, it adapts continuously to natural movement rather than locking the body into a fixed posture. Whether leaning forward into focused work or reclining into a break, the chair follows through.

Key features include:

Dynamic Support System: Automatically adjusts across the head, back, arms, and seat as posture shifts

Automatically adjusts across the head, back, arms, and seat as posture shifts Bionic FlexFit Backrest: Sixteen ball joints and eight adaptive panels mirror the spine's natural S-curve

Sixteen ball joints and eight adaptive panels mirror the spine's natural S-curve Multi-Stage Recline (105° to 160°): Four distinct recline positions designed for focus, collaboration, and full recovery

Four distinct recline positions designed for focus, collaboration, and full recovery Full Adjustability: 4D armrests, adjustable neck support, seat height control, and optional footrest

The LiberNovo Omni holds the Red Dot Design Award and GREENGUARD Gold certification for indoor air quality standards.

Mother's Day Offer: Canada

From April 28 to May 12, Canadian customers can take advantage of:

Free Cooling Seat Mat with every LiberNovo Omni Pro Bundle

Price Match Guarantee

0% APR, Pay in 4

Double Credits on all eligible purchases, redeemable at checkout

Bundles are available at up to 34% off MSRP during the promotional period:

Basic Bundle -- C$1,292 (save C$522, 29% off)

-- C$1,292 (save C$522, 29% off) Standard Bundle -- C$1,414 (save C$705, 33% off)

-- C$1,414 (save C$705, 33% off) Pro Bundle -- C$1,498 (save C$759, 34% off)

About LiberNovo

LiberNovo is redefining the modern workspace through motion-responsive ergonomics. The flagship LiberNovo Omni represents a new category of ergonomic seating, one where movement is not restricted but continuously supported.

For more information, visit libernovo.com.

#RewardYourSpine #GiftMomComfort #DynamicErgonomics

SOURCE LiberNovo

Cassie Kuang, [email protected], +86-14789331919